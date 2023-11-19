No. 19 Texas’ Max Abmas drills game-winner to lift Longhorns past Louisville

Texas's Max Abmas, center, celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Longhorns kicked off Feast Week the right way on Sunday afternoon.

No. 19 Texas, thanks to a near-buzzer-beater from Max Abmas at Madison Square Garden, beat Louisville 81-80 on Sunday to open the Saatva Empire Classic.

Abmas caught a pass at the top of the key after an inbounds play with just less than four seconds left in the game and the Longhorns down by a single point. Instantly, Abmas took three hard dribbles to the right and pulled up over Louisville guard Skyy Clark. Despite fading away awkwardly, Abmas drilled the shot perfectly with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

Abmas finished with 14 points and two assists in the win for the Longhorns, and he shot 6-of-19 from the field. Kadin Shedrick led Texas with 27 points and seven rebounds, and Ithiel Horton added 10 points off the bench. They were the only three Texas players to score in double figures. The Longhorns shot just 2-of-17 from the 3-point line as a team.

Abmas is in his first season with the Longhorns after he spent his first four seasons at Oral Roberts. He averaged 21.9 points last season with the Golden Eagles while helping them to a 30-5 record and their second NCAA tournament berth in the last three seasons.

Clark finished with a team-high 20 points and five rebounds in the loss for the Cardinals, who are now 2-2 on the season. Tre White also finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Ty Johnson added 14 points off the bench. The Cardinals, who beat UMBC by a single point in their season-opener and then fell by 10 points to Chattanooga in their second game, hung with Texas the entire way through on Sunday. The game had 21 lead chances and 14 ties, and Clark hit a 3-pointer with less than 90 seconds left to give Louisville the lead late.

With the win, Texas will now advance to take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship game on Monday night. The Huskies, who won the national championship last season, rolled past Indiana 77-57 in their game earlier on Sunday in New York. The Hoosiers will take on Louisville in the consolation game of the four-team event.