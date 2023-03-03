NHL trade deadline tracker: Blues acquire Jakub Vrana from Red Wings, Penguins bring back Nick Bonino

Follow along for all the deals, signings, and news ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Yahoo Sports Staff
·9 min read

There has been no shortage of drama leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline, with more than 30 deals being made over the past week alone.

Although most of the big names are off the board, including Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Timo Meier, Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, there's still plenty of action to be had before the trade window closes as general managers across the league load up for a playoff run or stockpile assets for the future.

Here is a list of every trade along with the latest news and rumors leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline.

Blues take flyer on Jakub Vrana

The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The Red Wings will retain 50 percent of Vrana's salary. The 27-year-old winger has one more year on his contract that carries a cap hit of $5.25 million.

A first round pick of the Capitals in 2014, Vrana was placed on waivers by the Red Wings in January shortly after returning from NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, designed to offer players treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues.

He has appeared in only five games with the Red Wings this seasons, registering a goal and an assist. He had six goals and 11 points in 15 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Penguins make first move of the day

The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off the NHL trade deadline in the middle off the night, reportedly acquiring forward Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks.

Bonino, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, gives the Penguins some added bottom-six depth. The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games this season. He is in the final year of a two-year contract that carries a $2.05-million cap hit.

Live Updates

When is the 2023 NHL trade deadline?

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline.

Who are the top players available?

Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk is arguably the best rental widely believed to be available. He has nine goals and 23 points in 41 games and is in the final year of his contract.

Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser is another intriguing target. He has 12 goals and 39 points in 53 games, but has another two years on his contract that carries a $6.65 million cap hit.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson is also garnering plenty of interest. His physical brand of hockey is a coveted commodity by NHL GMs this time of year. He has another year remaining on his contract at $3.5 million.

The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Red Wings ahead of the NHL trade deadline. (Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Red Wings ahead of the NHL trade deadline. (Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Completed 2022-23 NHL trades

  • The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

  • The Dallas Stars acquired forward Max Domi and goaltender Dylan Wells from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and goaltender Anton Khudobin.

  • The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly acquired forward Anders Bjork from the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.

  • The Vegas Golden Knights acquired goaltender Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

  • The Arizona Coyotes acquired forward Jakub Voracek and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Jon Gillies.

  • The Boston Bruins acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a protected 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

  • The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick.

  • The San Jose Sharks acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Mikey Eyssimont.

  • The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Teddy Blueger from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 third-round pick.

  • The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 second-round pick originally belonging to the Washington Capitals, and a 2026 second-round pick.

  • The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a protected 2023 first-round pick (originally acquired in the Bo Horvat trade) and 2023 second-round pick.

  • The Carolina Hurricanes acquired defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.

  • The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

  • The Colorado Avalanche acquired center Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick

  • The Minnesota Wild acquired winger Gustav Nyquist from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

  • The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenseman Mattias Ekholm and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Tyson Barrie, a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick and forward prospect Reid Schaefer.

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

  • The New York Islanders acquired forward Pierre Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

  • The New York Rangers acquired forward Patrick Kane and defense prospect Cooper Zech from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick and defenseman Andy Welinski. The Blackhawks also received Vili Saarijarvi from the Coyotes, while Arizona landed a 2025 fifth-round pick in the three-team deal.

  • The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.

  • The San Jose Sharks acquired the rights to unsigned prospect Henry Thrun from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.

  • The Carolina Hurricanes acquired winger Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for the rights to unsigned forward Patrik Puistola.

  • The Nashville Predators acquired forward Austin Rueschhoff from the New York Rangers for future considerations.

  • The Buffalo Sabres acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward prospect Josh Bloom.

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Jake McCabe, forward Sam Lafferty, a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025 from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev.

  • The Nashville Predators acquired forward Isaac Ratcliffe from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for future considerations.

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Cal Foote, a 2025 first-round pick (top 10 protected), a 2024 second-round pick, and 2023 third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks.

  • The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Jack Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Andreas Englund.

  • The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Timo Meier, forward prospect Timur Ibragimov, defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, goaltender Zachary Emond and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 first-round pick, a 2024 seventh-round pick, defensemen Nikita Okhotiuk and Shakir Mukhamadullin, and forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson.

  • The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Denis Gurianov from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov.

  • The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward prospect Zach Dean.

  • The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

  • The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Will Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

  • The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.

  • The Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

  • The Chicago Blackhawks acquired winger/defenseman Hunter Drew from the anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Josiah Slavin.

  • The Chicago Blackhawks acquired defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations.

  • The Vegas Golden Knights acquired defenseman Dysin Mayo from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Shea Weber and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

  • The New York Rangers acquired forward Tyler Motte from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Julien Gauthier and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forwards Ryan O'Reilly (50 percent retained) and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for 2023 first- and third-round picks, a 2024 second-round pick, along with minor-league forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette. The Minnesota Wild retained 25 percent of O'Reilly's salary in exchange for Toronto 2025 fourth-round pick, while also sending forward prospect Josh Pillar to the Maple Leafs.

  • The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner.

  • The Chicago Blackhawks acquired winger/defenseman Hunter Drew from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Josiah Slavin.

  • The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

  • The New York Islanders acquired forward Bo Horvat from the Vancouer Canucks in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round pick.

  • The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Ryan Merkley and forward Matt Nieto from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald.

  • The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Jasper Wetherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo.

Latest Stories

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Stars working on Max Domi deal, Jonathan Quick flipped to Golden Knights

    Follow along for all the deals, signings, and news ahead the NHL trade deadline.

  • Kuzma scores 30, Wizards beat Raptors to edge closer in East

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored the game's first 10 points and finished with 30, Kristaps Porzingis added 25 points, and the Washington Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors 119-108 on Thursday night in the opener of a two-game set between Eastern Conference playoff contenders. Daniel Gafford scored 18 points and Delon Wright had a season-high 11 assists for the Wizards (30-32), who moved within percentage points of the ninth-place Raptors (31-33) in the East standings. O.G. Anunoby scored 26 poi

  • Jimmy Kimmel Jokes He's 'Thrilled' Matt Damon Might Not Attend Oscars: 'Hope He Never Gets Nominated Again'

    Jimmy Kimmel jokes that Matt Damon is to blame for the infamous 2017 Oscars Best Picture snafu: "I believe that his presence in some way caused the envelope mixup"

  • NHL trade deadline 2023: Live updates as teams make moves for playoff push

    The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET, but will general managers be too tired to pick up their phones?

  • Poole scores 34, Warriors charge back again, beat Clippers

    Even with starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins still on the sidelines, the Golden State Warriors are suddenly looking like a serious contender again. Jordan Poole scored 34 points, Klay Thompson had 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, and the defending champions used another big second-half surge to rally past the Los Angeles Clippers 115-91 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory. "I just feel there's a grit that comes with defense that allows you to shake it off and keep playing," coach Steve Kerr said of his team's comebacks.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Will the underachieving Panthers buy or sell (or neither)?

    The Florida Panthers went all in last year and now sit outside the postseason field with less than 20 games to go.

  • Connor Bedard watch: Who has best chance to land generational talent?

    Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, leads NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Which team has the best chance to draft him?

  • Steve Smith 'proud' as Australia topple India to reach WTC final

    Australia suffered resounding defeats in the first two matches of this series, but they bounced back to win comprehensively in Indore.

  • Aaron Carter's Mother Demands Homicide Investigation, Says He Faced Death Threats

    Jane Schneck suggested officials were too quick to conclude that the singer died of an accidental drug overdose.

  • A New Statue Suddenly Appeared on Easter Island. That Doesn't Make Sense.

    A new statue suddenly appeared on Easter Island, which doesn't make sense. Scientists thought they had found them all.

  • Tarasenko scores winner in OT, leads Rangers past Flyers 3-2

    Patrick Kane has an NBA star wearing his new jersey, his new teammates buzzing over his upcoming debut and a Stanley Cup to chase in New York. The Rangers gave Kane a winning welcome in the warm-up to his anticipated arrival. Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winner 2:32 into overtime, and had assists on goals by Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider to lead the New York Rangers past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night.

  • NHL trade deadline day could be uneventful following flurry of moves

    NHL general managers got to work early this year. And it could make for a quiet trade deadline day. Teams across the league have been busy ahead of today's cutoff of 3 p.m. ET with most, if not all, of the big names already off the board. Patrick Kane joined the New York Rangers earlier this week, while Ryan O'Reilly was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs last month — a few of the blockbuster deals consummated before today. But the flurry of action doesn't leave a lot of high-profile talent ava

  • The Tastiest Food to Serve at Your Kentucky Derby Party

    The Kentucky Derby is racing toward us (it's May 6, 2023, FYI) and whether you're planning to go all out for a Derby Day party or cooking up a more subdued party for two to enjoy race day, there's one thing you'll definitely want to complete the experience with: a well-rounded menu of Derby- and Southern-inspired foods and drinks. Bonus: if you want to make an officially Triple Crown-worthy spread, check out the official recipes from Churchill Downs to create race day favorites straight from the Derby itself. First created at Louisville's famed Brown Hotel in the 1920s (some say as a hangover cure) the Hot Brown is The iconic sandwich of Kentucky.

  • How, where to buy Woodford Reserve’s Secretariat Kentucky Derby bourbon bottle

    It’s the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Kentucky Derby win.

  • NHL trade deadline board: 10 players who could be moved by Friday afternoon

    While the trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET, there have already been several big names changing addresses. Here are the biggest names left.

  • NHL trade deadline: Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi from Red Wings

    The Boston Bruins are solidifying their depth scoring ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings.

  • Stars acquire forward Max Domi in trade with Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Dallas Stars acquired Max Domi in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night on the forward's 28th birthday. The move was announced after Dallas' 5-2 victory at Chicago. Domi was scratched for what the Blackhawks said was “roster management.” The NHL trade deadline is Friday. “We’re excited to add a player of Max’s caliber to our lineup,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. “His offense this season speaks for itself, but he’ll also provide energy, grit

  • Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter wants more from his goaltenders

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have work to do to get back into playoff position in the NHL, specifically in goal. "I think we've given up too many goals against," Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said Wednesday. "Our save percentage is not where it needs to be. That's clear. We've given up the second-fewest shots in the NHL, so we should have a better record." Calgary (27-21-13) was five points out of a playoff spot at the three-quarter mark of the regular season. The Flames have given up a goal o

  • Curling Canada clarified eligibility 'grey area' in policy for defending Brier champs

    LONDON, Ont. — Brad Gushue's team is back at the Tim Hortons Brier as defending champions. They'll have to change their residency situation or roster makeup next season if they need to qualify to return via provincial playdowns. A successful title defence at Budweiser Gardens would ensure they come back as Team Canada but anything less would require some kind of an adjustment under current rules. "It would be a situation where they were not residency compliant if they were to not win and had to

  • Brittany Mahomes calls out ‘grown men talking sh*t’ after being blasted on Joe Rogan podcast

    Joe Rogan and his guests called the mother of two ‘annoying’ and ‘crazy’ during a recent podcast episode