NHL trade deadline tracker: Blues acquire Jakub Vrana from Red Wings, Penguins bring back Nick Bonino

There has been no shortage of drama leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline, with more than 30 deals being made over the past week alone.

Although most of the big names are off the board, including Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Timo Meier, Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, there's still plenty of action to be had before the trade window closes as general managers across the league load up for a playoff run or stockpile assets for the future.

Here is a list of every trade along with the latest news and rumors leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline.

Blues take flyer on Jakub Vrana

The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The Red Wings will retain 50 percent of Vrana's salary. The 27-year-old winger has one more year on his contract that carries a cap hit of $5.25 million.

A first round pick of the Capitals in 2014, Vrana was placed on waivers by the Red Wings in January shortly after returning from NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, designed to offer players treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues.

He has appeared in only five games with the Red Wings this seasons, registering a goal and an assist. He had six goals and 11 points in 15 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Penguins make first move of the day

The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off the NHL trade deadline in the middle off the night, reportedly acquiring forward Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks.

Good morning…hearing that late last night, Nick Bonino was dealt to PIT @IceSinghHNIC — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 3, 2023

Bonino, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, gives the Penguins some added bottom-six depth. The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games this season. He is in the final year of a two-year contract that carries a $2.05-million cap hit.

When is the 2023 NHL trade deadline?

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline.

Who are the top players available?

Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk is arguably the best rental widely believed to be available. He has nine goals and 23 points in 41 games and is in the final year of his contract.

Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser is another intriguing target. He has 12 goals and 39 points in 53 games, but has another two years on his contract that carries a $6.65 million cap hit.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson is also garnering plenty of interest. His physical brand of hockey is a coveted commodity by NHL GMs this time of year. He has another year remaining on his contract at $3.5 million.

The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Red Wings ahead of the NHL trade deadline. (Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Completed 2022-23 NHL trades