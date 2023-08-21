Report: NHL free agent Alex Galchenyuk has 5 of 6 charges dropped after July arrest

Embattled NHL free agent Alex Galchenyuk, who was arrested and subsequently cut by the Arizona Coyotes last month, has had five of the six charges against him dropped, according to the Athletic's Katie Strang.

"Galchenyuk was sentenced to 30 days of jail time, one of which counts as time served and 27 of which will be suspended upon successful completion of an alcohol recovery program and 12 months without consuming/possessing alcohol," Strang added.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native had his contract voided less than two weeks after signing with the Arizona Coyotes on July 1 after his arrest on July 9 on multiple charges, including private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating.

According to a police report obtained by 12News after the incident, Galchenyuk allegedly made violent threats towards police officers responding to a hit-and-run incident the NHL journeyman was involved in.

"I will end your bloodline," Galchenyuk allegedly told officers.

"One phone call and you're dead."

Galchenyuk allegedly threatened to "chop" and disembowel an officer and members of his family. An African-American officer also accused Galchenyuk of uttering a racial slur.

The 29-year-old broke his silence days after the incident, apologizing for his actions in an open letter addressed to the his teammates and Coyotes fans.

“My behavior last week was deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful,” Galchenyuk wrote. “I let you all down and I am truly sorry.”

“I was very much looking forward to starting my life with my wife here in Arizona, playing alongside some of the best in the NHL and entertaining the incredible fan base the Coyotes have built here,” Galchenyuk added. “By checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, I hope to get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again.”

Alex Galchenyuk was arrested last month and subsequently cut by the Arizona Coyotes. (Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Since being taken No. 3 overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, the once highly-touted forward has been well-traveled throughout his NHL career. Galchenyuk has suited up for seven different teams across his career, including the Coyotes, with whom he has had two stints during the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

Galchenyuk split time last season between the NHL and the American Hockey League with the Colorado Avalanche and their affiliate Colorado Eagles. In 42 AHL games, the pivot tallied 16 goals and 42 points, while failing to register a point at the NHL level in 11 appearances with the Avalanche.