NFL Winners and Losers: Lamar Jackson's MVP magic continues to escape him, as Ravens fall to Steelers

It’s unfair to say things came easy for Lamar Jackson in 2019. He just made everything look easy.

This season hasn’t been such a breeze for the reigning NFL MVP.

Last season, the Ravens could go for it on fourth down and even though everyone knew what was coming, it was unstoppable. On Sunday, Jackson was stopped short when it mattered most.

The Ravens called Jackson’s number on a fourth-and-3 right after the two-minute warning. Everyone knew Jackson would be running. He did, and Vince Williams got to him. Jackson was swallowed up by more Steelers defenders well short of the first down. Jackson almost saved the Ravens after that, getting the team to the Pittsburgh 23 in the final seconds after the Steelers couldn’t run out the clock, but an incompletion on the final play sealed a big 28-24 win for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 7-0. The Ravens, who were 14-2 last season, are 5-2 and in a big hole in the AFC North race. It’s not all on Jackson, but this was a big game for the Ravens and an MVP has to play like it in games like this one. Jackson didn’t.

Jackson made crucial mistakes. He threw a bad pick six to start the game to linebacker Robert Spillane. He lost a fumble deep in Steelers territory. Another interception by linebacker Alex Highsmith when the Ravens led 17-7 led to a big Pittsburgh touchdown.

Jackson also made some big plays when the Ravens were down, and almost pulled out a great comeback, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

Jackson’s inability to carry the Ravens to a win looked worse when the opposing quarterback, one who has never gotten an MVP vote, did come up with the plays his team needed.

Ben Roethlisberger was 4-of-10 for just 24 yards in the first half. That tied his fewest yards in a first half in his career. High winds didn’t help Roethlisberger. The Ravens defense is going to shut down many quarterbacks. But it was still jarring to see Roethlisberger do practically nothing in the first half of such a big game. Even longtime Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen wondered.

Is Big Ben alright? — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) November 1, 2020

Roethlisberger came alive in the second half. He kept counter-punching when the Ravens regained the lead. He threw touchdowns to Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool, the latter giving the Steelers a 28-24 lead. Roethlisberger made all the plays the Steelers needed for an enormous win.

Jackson was a great player last season and still is very good. But he hasn’t had the same magic he did a year ago. That’s the difference between the Ravens running away with the AFC North last year, and looking at a two-game deficit to the Steelers in 2020.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive end Isaiah Buggs of the Pittsburgh Steelers pressure quarterback Lamar Jackson. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) More

Here are the winners and losers for Week 8 in the NFL:

WINNERS

The Saints escape with a win: That line has been written a lot this season: “The Saints escape with a win.”

Nothing is easy for New Orleans this season, but they keep winning. The Saints are 5-2 after a 26-23 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Chicago got a touchdown and field goal in the final four minutes to force overtime, and the Saints defense got the one stop it needed in the extra period and a long run by Alvin Kamara set up a Wil Lutz field goal for the win.

The Saints have won four in a row. The first win in that streak was by 6 points, and the next three wins were all by a field goal. Whatever works.

Seattle Seahawks’ NFC West hopes: The Seahawks had a huge day on Sunday. They were the only NFC West team to win.

The Seahawks took care of business against a San Francisco 49ers team that had looked a lot better the last two weeks. They got up big and held on to a 37-27 win. Couple that with a Los Angeles Rams upset loss at the Miami Dolphins, and the 6-1 Seahawks are looking good. They have a half-game lead over the Arizona Cardinals, who had a bye this week, and are two games ahead of the third-place Rams in the loss column.