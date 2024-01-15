Ryan Young
NFL Wild Card Monday: Steelers vs. Bills scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills both had to fight hard to get to the playoffs this season.
Once they got there, they had to wait, with Sunday's game rescheduled for Monday because of blizzard conditions in Buffalo.
The Bills looked pedestrian amid a 6-6 start before finishing strong to earn the AFC's No. 2 seed. The Steelers won their last three games on the heels of a three-game losing streak to claim the AFC's final postseason berth. After a blizzard moved the game from Sunday, the skies have cleared Monday for frigid playoff action in Buffalo.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from NFL Wild Card Monday.
Well, the Bills got the ball back anyways. They come up with the interception in the end zone.
Kaiir Elam picks it off in the end zone for Buffalo 🔥
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/TKW0kThk6g
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
Sure looked liked the Bills recovered, but officials somehow determined that it was out of bounds. Steelers retain the ball, and the Bills are out of challenges thanks to a very questionable replay review decision.
After review the call stands. Bills do not get the fumble. Do you agree with the call? #PITvsBUF pic.twitter.com/owB46XLVlt
— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 15, 2024
Pat Friermuth just fumbled after a big gain on first down. Officials ruled the ball out of bounds on the field, but the Bills are challenging that they recovered in bounds.
Strong hold from the Steelers. Force a three-and-out with the game threatening to get out of hand. They'll start inside their own 10 trailing, 14-0 late in the first.
Another three-and-out for Pittsburgh, and Buffalo has the ball back again with a 14-0 lead late in the first.
Snowball flurries are the celebration of choice today:
Bills respond with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dalton Kincaid on the first play after the turnover. 14-0, Bills:
And now Allen to Kincaid for 6!
A perfect start for @JoshAllenQB and the @BuffaloBills.
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/Bepp3cfI4m
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
Close call on the field. George Pickens lost control of the ball after a catch. Officials initially ruled it an incomplete pass, but reversed the call to a fumble after a Bills challenge. Bills take over in Steelers territory after recovering the loose ball.
In order to have a catch, you must have:
- Possession of the ball
- 2 feet down in bounds
- A football move or time to commit to commit a football move
In #PITvsBUF, Pickens secured the catch with 2 feet down and then lunged forward. The act of lunging forward constitutes a… pic.twitter.com/yyjoPz8OYF
— Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) January 15, 2024
Dalton Kincaid can't hold on to a third-and-2 pass thrown behind him, and the Bills will punt.
Steelers get pressure for the first time, and Josh Allen responds with an eight-yard scramble
Bills force a three-and-out and have the ball back with a 7-0 lead.
Josh Allen finds Dawson Knox in the end zone. Surgical opening drive from the Bills offense to take a 7-0 lead.
Allen to Knox and the @BuffaloBills take the early lead!
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/zaplYD4Qv0
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
Strong mix of run and pass early for Buffalo. Stefon Diggs and James Cook with multiple touches.
Steelers pick up a first down but stall a midfield. Punt upcoming.
The Bills won the toss and deferred. Pittsburgh will have the ball first on a clear but cold day in Buffalo.
