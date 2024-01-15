Advertisement
NFL Wild Card Monday: Steelers vs. Bills scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills both had to fight hard to get to the playoffs this season.

Once they got there, they had to wait, with Sunday's game rescheduled for Monday because of blizzard conditions in Buffalo.

The Bills looked pedestrian amid a 6-6 start before finishing strong to earn the AFC's No. 2 seed. The Steelers won their last three games on the heels of a three-game losing streak to claim the AFC's final postseason berth. After a blizzard moved the game from Sunday, the skies have cleared Monday for frigid playoff action in Buffalo.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from NFL Wild Card Monday.

  • Ryan Young

    Well, the Bills got the ball back anyways. They come up with the interception in the end zone.

  • Jason Owens

    Sure looked liked the Bills recovered, but officials somehow determined that it was out of bounds. Steelers retain the ball, and the Bills are out of challenges thanks to a very questionable replay review decision.

  • Jason Owens

    Pat Friermuth just fumbled after a big gain on first down. Officials ruled the ball out of bounds on the field, but the Bills are challenging that they recovered in bounds.

  • Jason Owens

    Strong hold from the Steelers. Force a three-and-out with the game threatening to get out of hand. They'll start inside their own 10 trailing, 14-0 late in the first.

  • Jason Owens

    Another three-and-out for Pittsburgh, and Buffalo has the ball back again with a 14-0 lead late in the first.

  • Jason Owens

    Snowball flurries are the celebration of choice today:

  • Jason Owens

    Bills respond with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dalton Kincaid on the first play after the turnover. 14-0, Bills:

  • Jason Owens

    Close call on the field. George Pickens lost control of the ball after a catch. Officials initially ruled it an incomplete pass, but reversed the call to a fumble after a Bills challenge. Bills take over in Steelers territory after recovering the loose ball.

  • Jason Owens

    Dalton Kincaid can't hold on to a third-and-2 pass thrown behind him, and the Bills will punt.

  • Jason Owens

    Steelers get pressure for the first time, and Josh Allen responds with an eight-yard scramble

  • Jason Owens

    Bills force a three-and-out and have the ball back with a 7-0 lead.

  • Jason Owens

    Josh Allen finds Dawson Knox in the end zone. Surgical opening drive from the Bills offense to take a 7-0 lead.

  • Jason Owens

    Strong mix of run and pass early for Buffalo. Stefon Diggs and James Cook with multiple touches.

  • Jason Owens

    Steelers pick up a first down but stall a midfield. Punt upcoming.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bills won the toss and deferred. Pittsburgh will have the ball first on a clear but cold day in Buffalo.

  • Jason Owens

    Good decisions happening at this Bills tailgate:

  • Jason Owens

    The blizzard has passed, but it's still gonna be a cold one in Buffalo:

