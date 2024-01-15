NFL Wild Card Monday: Steelers vs. Bills scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills both had to fight hard to get to the playoffs this season.

Once they got there, they had to wait, with Sunday's game rescheduled for Monday because of blizzard conditions in Buffalo.

The Bills looked pedestrian amid a 6-6 start before finishing strong to earn the AFC's No. 2 seed. The Steelers won their last three games on the heels of a three-game losing streak to claim the AFC's final postseason berth. After a blizzard moved the game from Sunday, the skies have cleared Monday for frigid playoff action in Buffalo.

