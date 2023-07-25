NFL training camp 2023 tracker: Jonathan Taylor reports to Colts camp, Saquon Barkley returns to Giants

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reported to training camp on Tuesday. (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts, and everything else you need to know.

There's no shortage of compelling storylines as NFL training camps open.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We already know one has found its resolution, for the time being at least. After not signing a multiyear extension before the franchise tag deadline, Saquon Barkley has agreed to a one-year deal and reported to New York Giants camp.

Elsewhere, another star running back has ended any holdout speculation early as Jonathan Taylor reported to Indianapolis Colts camp.

As a 2020 second-round pick, Taylor didn't get a fifth-year team option and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season if he and the Colts don't agree on an extension. He could also be franchise tagged this offseason. The two sides talked about a new deal during the offseason, but Taylor was reportedly frustrated on the all-running back Zoom call over the weekend, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The future of Taylor, the NFL rushing leader in 2021, will be one of the biggest question marks on a subject that's dominated the summer so far.

Yahoo Sports' NFL team of Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season on Sept. 7 in Kansas City.