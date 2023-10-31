NFL trade deadline: Every deal made as 49ers strengthen, Commanders offload

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and there were a flurry of moves on deadline day, especially along the defensive line.

The San Francisco 49ers made arguably the biggest splash, trading for Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young, who will rejoin his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa with the Niners.

Elsewhere, the Commanders also sent pass rusher Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks also strengthened their pass rush by trading for the New York Giants' Leonard Williams.

The biggest name on offense to move might have been Joshua Dobbs, who heads to the Minnesota Vikings from the Arizona Cardinals. The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, bolstered their wide receiver room by trading for Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Bills acquire Packers DB Douglas

Browns trading WR Peoples-Jones to Lions

49ers trade for Commanders pass rusher Young

Jaguars acquire G Cleveland from Vikings

Vikings get QB Dobbs from Cardinals after Cousins injury

Bears trade for Commanders DE Sweat

Seahawks acquire DE Williams from Giants

Eagles acquire All-Pro S Byard from Titans