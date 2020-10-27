NFL Power Rankings: Bucs might be screwing up a promising season by signing Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the best team in the NFL, and that includes the Kansas City Chiefs, undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers or anybody else.

The Buccaneers have the highest point differential in the NFL, at plus-80. The Buccaneers ranked first in Football Outsiders’ DVOA after six weeks, by a large margin. They have a very good offense and the defense is even better.

And now they’re bringing in the most toxic player in the NFL, who has been a problem for three teams already and is likely to make it a fourth. When the Buccaneers signed Antonio Brown, there were no secrets. If Brown wrecks the Bucs by freezing his feet or going AWOL before a must-win game, acting like he’s better than his teammates, throwing a tantrum over his helmet or something far more sinister, there should be no sympathy for the Buccaneers. Brown’s track record is well-documented.

This isn’t about the moral dilemma of the Buccaneers signing someone who has been accused over and over of domestic violence. My colleague Shalise Manza Young covered that angle very well. This is a football move by the Bucs, so let’s look at it from a football aspect.

It’s a needless risk, likely to appease Tom Brady’s wishes, and if Brown becomes an untenable problem for the Bucs like he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, they’ll have screwed up a season in which they look like a Super Bowl contender. And for what? They don’t need him. They’re already a contender.

Brown is talented. We saw that in his one game last season with the Patriots, before more disturbing accusations forced New England to cut him. Building a championship football team involves more than collecting talent, though. Anyone assuming that the only factor in the Brown signing is how many yards he gains is willfully ignoring the downside.

Based on Brown’s history, he’s very likely to disrupt this Buccaneers season. If Brown quietly does his job and doesn’t make this season all about him, it will be an enormous upset. The Bucs’ passing game is doing fine without him; if anything they’re having a hard time getting enough targets for Chris Godwin and Mike Evans as it is. For those who think Bruce Arians can be the one to successfully manage Brown, Brown has failed to be a good teammate under Mike Tomlin, Jon Gruden and Bill Belichick, three Super Bowl-winning coaches.

Given all the baggage Brown brings, it can’t even be viewed as a shrewd football signing. Maybe it all works out and Brown is an impact player and his shenanigans are mitigated being around the Brady-led culture — hoping nothing will go wrong off the field or in the locker room with Brown is wishful thinking, to say the least — and the Buccaneers become an unstoppable offense and win a Super Bowl. But hope is not a strategy.

It just seems like the Buccaneers are hitting on 20 in blackjack, hoping for an ace. There are far more ways the Brown signing can go wrong for a good Buccaneers team than the other way around. If the Buccaneers think they got a step closer to the Super Bowl by signing Brown, they might end up being surprised.

Here are the power rankings after Week 7 of the NFL season:

32. New York Jets (0-7, Last Week: 32)

The Jets get to play at the Chiefs next. You know you’re in bad shape when it would be a nice result if you kept the game within three touchdowns.

31. Dallas Cowboys (2-5, LW: 28)

The Cowboys were bad with Dak Prescott. They were even worse with Andy Dalton. We need to remember this if “but the Cowboys suffered injuries to their top two quarterbacks” becomes an excuse.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6, LW: 29)

Gardner Minshew II isn’t playing great, but he’s not the Jaguars’ biggest problem and the talk of maybe benching him is just another sign the Jaguars don’t know what they’re doing. What good, exactly, would playing Mike Glennon do?