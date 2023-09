NFL inactives tracker Week 2: Brandin Cooks out for Cowboys vs. Jets

The Canadian Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas will have a procedure on his sore knee that landed him on injured reserve earlier this week, while safety Jamal Adams has a chance to be back as early as Week 3. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Lucas has not had the procedure yet and it’s one a number of players have undergone previously, but did not specify exactly what it was. “He’s having a procedure done that we’ve done with a couple other guys. It’s worked out real