NFL divisional playoffs: Buccaneers vs. Lions scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

The Lions and Bucs played back in Week 6, just over three months ago. The Lions, in the midst of a strong start, beat the Bucs 20-6. Tampa, on the other hand, was at the beginning of a lengthy midseason swoon.
Things have changed somewhat since then. The Bucs certainly aren't the same team. They struggled for most of the season, but got into the playoffs on a late-season surge. They earned their ticket to the divisional round after hammering the imploding Philadelphia Eagles into the ground.
The Lions had a tougher time against the Los Angeles Rams last week. Nailing down that 24-23 win wasn't easy, and their offense continued to be inconsistent, disappearing just when they need it the most. But they're still the same strong team that beat the Bucs in Week 6.
The Lions will have an advantage, though. They're playing at home. The atmosphere at Ford Field last week was transcendent, as the long-suffering fans watched their team win their first playoff game in decades. It should be just as electric this week. Are the Bucs prepared to deal with that?
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Live21 updates
Featured
Yahoo Sports Staff
Jason Owens
Rare mistake from Amon-Ra St. Brown. He drops a would be first-down ball on third-and-10, leading to a Lions punt. Lions lead 10-3, midway through the second quarter.
Jason Owens
Sam LaPorta with another nice gain to pick up a Lions first down. Five catches for 46 yards midway through the second quarter. Looking strong just two weeks after suffering a knee injury.
Jason Owens
Offensive pass interference on Cade Otton on a pick play put the Bucks in third-and-15. The Bucs failed to convert after a third-down play picked up 14 yards. Bucs punted rather than go for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 34.
Conservative play that limits the risk of giving the ball to the Lions in field goal range. Detroit will start at its own 20 and a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Jason Owens
We've got a touchdown. Jared Goff finds Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone from nine yards. 10-3 Lions early in the second quarter.
