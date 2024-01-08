NFL Black Monday tracker: Commanders fire Ron Rivera, Arthur Smith out in Atlanta

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders and head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons hug after Washington's 24-16 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 15, 2023 in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images)

The first domino in the Black Monday NFL coaching cycle fell Sunday night.

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith, the team confirmed. Smith finished 7-10 for the third straight season, with an overall record of 21-30 as Falcons head coach and no playoff appearances.

Following Smith in the coaching firing cycle was the Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera, who was dismissed Monday.

Under Rivera, the Commanders won the NFC East with a 7-9 record in 2020. They never improved after that, going 7-10 in 2021, 8-8-1 in 2022 and 2023 was even worse at 4-13.

Who else will join Smith and Rivera looking for a new job? Three other head coaches had previously been fired this season: the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels, the Carolina Panthers' Frank Reich and Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley. Additionally, two general managers, the Raiders' Dave Ziegler and the Chargers' Tom Telesco, were also let go.

