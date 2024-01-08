Liz Roscher
NFL Black Monday tracker: Commanders fire Ron Rivera, Arthur Smith out in Atlanta
The first domino in the Black Monday NFL coaching cycle fell Sunday night.
The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith, the team confirmed. Smith finished 7-10 for the third straight season, with an overall record of 21-30 as Falcons head coach and no playoff appearances.
Following Smith in the coaching firing cycle was the Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera, who was dismissed Monday.
Under Rivera, the Commanders won the NFC East with a 7-9 record in 2020. They never improved after that, going 7-10 in 2021, 8-8-1 in 2022 and 2023 was even worse at 4-13.
Who else will join Smith and Rivera looking for a new job? Three other head coaches had previously been fired this season: the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels, the Carolina Panthers' Frank Reich and Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley. Additionally, two general managers, the Raiders' Dave Ziegler and the Chargers' Tom Telesco, were also let go.
Brian Daboll fires Giants' special teams, offensive line coaches
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen announced a rash of coaching changes at a presser Monday morning, and it's an unexpectedly long list.
Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson have both been fired.
Running backs coach Jeff Nixon has been hired by Syracuse to be their offensive coordinator.
Strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald was hired by Florida.
There are two coaches who (probably) aren't leaving. Daboll said he expects offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to return in 2024.
Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer
The Carolina Panthers already fired their head coach Frank Reich back in November, so there was only one other guy left to fire on Black Monday.
That guy is general manager Scott Fitterer. The Panthers announced his firing Monday morning after three years in the organization.
Commanders fire Ron Rivera after 4 seasons
The Washington Commanders wasted no time Monday morning making a big change. They fired Ron Rivera after four years as head coach and zero winning seasons.
Rivera and the Commanders had progressed, albeit slowly, over the first three years he was in Washington. But with the team under new ownership this season, Rivera had to make a statement to show why he deserved to stay in the job. Instead, the feeble Commanders could produce just four wins.
To help dig the team out of the hole they're now in, the Commanders also announced they have hired former Golden State Warriors general manager and two-time NBA executive of the year Bob Myers to help run the team.
What's next for Bill Belichick and the Patriots?
Bill Belichick finished his 24th season in charge of the New England Patriots. Will there be a 25th?
Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein was on site in Foxborough on Sunday, where Belichick confirmed he'll meet with Patriots team owner Robert Kraft later this week — but offered nothing more.
The biggest coaching domino of the offseason is arguably Belichick, who's won six Super Bowls as New England head coach and built the greatest dynasty in NFL history. The entire league awaits what's next.
Falcons fire Arthur Smith after another 7-10, playoff-less season
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off the NFL's Black Monday coaching news cycle, announcing they've fired head coach Arthur Smith.
Smith spent three seasons in charge and finished 7-10 in each one of them, with no playoff appearances and an array of skill talent that left people wanting more out of the Falcons' offense.
Rams head coach Sean McVay promises return to show in 2024
This time last year, Rams head coach Sean McVay was mulling whether he wanted to step away from coaching. McVay had just signed an extension to keep him with the Rams through 2026, but he was coming off his only losing season and second year not making the playoffs since taking over in 2017.
After some discussion, McVay decided to return. And with his recommitment, the Rams returned to their old ways. The 37-year-old also enjoyed a huge win off the field with the birth of his first child, a son, in October.
Considering the marked improvement this season, host J.B. Long decided to ask the show's namesake if viewers could expect him back.
"That I can promise you," McVay told Long.
Bears' Matt Eberflus coaching himself off hot seat
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, long assumed to be gone after his second year in Chicago, now looks more and more like he'll be given the chance to stay.
The Bears hammered a playoff hopeful Falcons team 37-17 in Week 17, and quarterback Justin Fields has been playing well since his return from injury under Eberflus. Chicago is 7-9 and will miss the playoffs, but the franchise has to decide if what Eberflus and Fields have shown the second half of this season is worth investing in going forward — or if they should use the No. 1 overall pick on North Carolina's Drake Maye or USC's Caleb Williams, and go in a different direction at head coach.
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce: 'My résumé's on the grass'
Despite the fact the Raiders will miss the playoffs, interim coach Antonio Pierce is hopeful he'll be hired as the full-time head coach.
"My résumé's on the grass, after a which I can put up a fancy presentation, I've seen that before," Pierce said, a day after Las Vegas' upset of the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Christmas. "I can put up stats. I can put up my résumé. But the best thing that happened for me was the opportunity. And like I said, maybe last week, the worst day I was going to be as a head coach was my first day. ... I really take pride in growing each and every day to get better. No different than when I was a player — get better, and by the end you look at it, whatever your career was and whatever my coaching career is, that you sit there and say, 'Look, this is what he was.'"
Jets bringing back head coach Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas
Despite a lost season after Aaron Rodgers was injured early in the opener, the Jets are reportedly bringing back head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas for 2024.
Patriots have reportedly already decided to move on from Bill Belichick
Will Bill Belichick return as head coach of the New England Patriots for a 24th season? According to a report by NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran, a "decision was made" to part ways with Belichick after the season by team owner Robert Kraft and the franchise back in November
After 42-point loss, there was no way for Chargers to move forward with Brandon Staley
Keeping Brandon Staley as head coach after being dominated and embarrassed by the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football" was simply untenable, writes Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald
Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco
After a 42-point loss to the Raiders, the Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Dec. 15
Will Panthers owner David Tepper avoid making same mistakes in hiring next head coach?
Panthers team owner David Tepper is notoriously meddlesome. Here's what he needs to avoid to help get the next head coaching hire right
Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich 11 games into first season in Carolina
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 27, ending his second stint as an NFL head coach after just 11 games.
Josh McDaniels reportedly 'a shell of himself' at brutal team meeting before Raiders firing
Former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was reportedly "a shell of himself" during a brutal team meeting right before his firing
Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler
The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31, the first coach and GM firing of the 2023 NFL season