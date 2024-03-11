NFL 2024 free agency: Russell Wilson headed to Steelers, and more news, reports

NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.
When does the 'legal tampering' period begin?
The NFL's "legal tampering" period begins today at noon ET and ends at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13. During this 52-hour window, teams are allowed to contact and negotiate contracts with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.
Players not represented by an NFLPA certified contract advisor are permitted to communicate with teams' front office officials regarding contract negotiations, but not the head coach or other members of the coaching staff.
When does NFL free agency begin?
NFL free agency begins Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, which is also the start of the NFL's new league year.
No contracts are allowed to be signed until after free agency officially begins.
After trolling everyone with a tweet suggesting he's leaving Buffalo, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is reportedly signing a three-year, $60.5M extension, per ESPN 😂
Bills three-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins is signing a three-year, $60.5 million extension, per sources. The deal is expected to make Dawkins the fourth highest-paid tackle in the league. pic.twitter.com/hcOhFisJBn
Just 12 minutes into the so-called NFL's legal tampering period, the Chicago Bears landed a running back.
It wasn't Saquon Barkley, which had been rumored for a couple days, but D'Andre Swift. Swift agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal from the Bears, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. No deal can be officially signed until Wednesday when the league year starts so Swift or the Bears could back out, but it appears the Bears' first order of business in free agency was spending some of their cap space on an upgrade at running back.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Michael Pittman Jr. confirms he's staying in Indianapolis
Steelers and Russell Wilson a fit, but far from a guarantee
Deal details: One-year contract with Pittsburgh for $1.2 million
The offset language in Wilson’s contract allowed him to sign an ultra-cheap deal as a free agent and still recoup the balance of the $39 million Denver owes him this season. That made him the perfect addition to any team that needed a legitimate option to compete with, and more than likely ultimately replace a young incumbent underperformer. The Steelers fit the bill to a tee. Considering what they’re paying him, this is a harmless move by Pittsburgh, even if you’d ideally want them to shoot for a higher ceiling at quarterback.
Some of Wilson’s 2023 raw stats look solid, but they don’t pass the test when you open the hood and observe the overly simplistic nature of his assignment. Joe Dolan makes a great comparison to some of the notes parroted about Carson Wentz following his one-year Colts tenure.
The Bengals franchise-tagged Tee Higgins last month, which prevented him from hitting free agency. He's expected to earn $21.8 million this season on the tag.
Higgins, 25, has 3,684 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 career games with the Bengals. They drafted him in the second round out of Clemson in 2020, and since then he's formed a great connection with quarterback Joe Burrow and fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
However, Higgins' 2023 season wasn't his best. He missed five games due to injury, which limited him to 42 receptions for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns — a steep drop from his first three seasons, which were extremely productive. (For example, Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.)
C Mike Morse reportedly signs two-year deal with Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly signing center Mike Morse to a two-year, $10.5 million contract.
The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with C Mitch Morse on a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Morse, released by the #Bills last week, reunites with Doug Pederson, his offensive coordinator with the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/kaCr3ewWgn
Russell Wilson's first NFL stop was phenomenal, as he played at a near Hall of Fame level for the Seattle Seahawks. Then Wilson's two seasons with the Denver Broncos went so poorly, it will go down among the worst trades and contracts in NFL history.
Several star players, including Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Giants running back Saquon Barkley, will be free to sign a contract with a new team. At 12 p.m. EDT on Monday, teams can start negotiating with players who will become unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire at the start of the new league year on 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The two-day negotiating period applies only to players who will be unrestricted free agents. WHO ARE UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS?
A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. The move brings Jones home — he was born and raised in Jacksonville — and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence
