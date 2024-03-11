Advertisement
NFL 2024 free agency: Russell Wilson headed to Steelers, and more news, reports

Yahoo Sports Staff

NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.

Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency

What do all the moves mean from a fantasy perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions right here.

When does the 'legal tampering' period begin?

The NFL's "legal tampering" period begins today at noon ET and ends at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13. During this 52-hour window, teams are allowed to contact and negotiate contracts with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.

Players not represented by an NFLPA certified contract advisor are permitted to communicate with teams' front office officials regarding contract negotiations, but not the head coach or other members of the coaching staff.

When does NFL free agency begin?

NFL free agency begins Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, which is also the start of the NFL's new league year.

No contracts are allowed to be signed until after free agency officially begins.

Who are the top free agents?

Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.

Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.

How much cap space does each team have, and what are their needs?

Check out our team-by-team NFL offseason primers, which hits on every franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend the money.

Which players received the NFL franchise tag?

Eight players received the non-exclusive franchise tag, including: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR; L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs CB; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers EDGE; Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens DT; Antoine Winfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers S; Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE; Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears CB; and Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts WR

Live27 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vikings signing DE Jonathan Greenard

    One of the biggest deals announced in the legal tampering window so far, per NFL Network.

    Greenard, the soon-to-be-former Texans pass rusher, is the eighth-ranked free agent on Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's big board.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dion Dawkins is having the most fun so far in the NFL's legal tampering window

    TBD if Bills fans are too after his trolling

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    No Dion Dawkins is not leaving Buffalo

    After trolling everyone with a tweet suggesting he's leaving Buffalo, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is reportedly signing a three-year, $60.5M extension, per ESPN 😂

  • Frank Schwab

    Just 12 minutes into the so-called NFL's legal tampering period, the Chicago Bears landed a running back.

    It wasn't Saquon Barkley, which had been rumored for a couple days, but D'Andre Swift. Swift agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal from the Bears, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. No deal can be officially signed until Wednesday when the league year starts so Swift or the Bears could back out, but it appears the Bears' first order of business in free agency was spending some of their cap space on an upgrade at running back.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bills' Dion Dawkins offers cryptic suggestion he's leaving Buffalo

    Is the Bills offensive lineman leaving?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bears signing RB D'Andre Swift to 3-year deal

    It's for $24 million, according to NFL Network:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bears expected to make push for Eagles RB D'Andre Swift

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texans reportedly in on RB Saquon Barkley, as well as Eagles

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    NFL's legal tampering window is officially open!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Michael Pittman Jr. confirms he's staying in Indianapolis

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Colts, WR Michael Pittman Jr. agree to 3-year, $70M extension

    The deal can reach a $71.5 million maximum value and the 26-year-old is guaranteed $46 million, according to NFL Network.

  • Matt Harmon

    Yahoo Sports Fantasy NFL free-agent tracker is up and running!

    Want the fantasy reaction to free agency's nonstop flurry of moves?

    Follow along with our experts right here.

    Here's a sampling of what you'll get:

    Steelers and Russell Wilson a fit, but far from a guarantee

    • Deal details: One-year contract with Pittsburgh for $1.2 million

    The offset language in Wilson’s contract allowed him to sign an ultra-cheap deal as a free agent and still recoup the balance of the $39 million Denver owes him this season. That made him the perfect addition to any team that needed a legitimate option to compete with, and more than likely ultimately replace a young incumbent underperformer. The Steelers fit the bill to a tee. Considering what they’re paying him, this is a harmless move by Pittsburgh, even if you’d ideally want them to shoot for a higher ceiling at quarterback.

    Some of Wilson’s 2023 raw stats look solid, but they don’t pass the test when you open the hood and observe the overly simplistic nature of his assignment. Joe Dolan makes a great comparison to some of the notes parroted about Carson Wentz following his one-year Colts tenure.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Eagles circling pair of Giants free agents, including Saquon Barkley

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Raiders RB Josh Jacobs appears headed for open market

    Josh Jacobs appears set to become a free agent despite the Raiders' attempts to re-sign him, per ESPN.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Eagles, G Landon Dickerson agree to four-year contract extension

    The deal is worth $84M base, including $50M guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

  • Liz Roscher

    The Bengals franchise-tagged Tee Higgins last month, which prevented him from hitting free agency. He's expected to earn $21.8 million this season on the tag.

    Higgins, 25, has 3,684 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 career games with the Bengals. They drafted him in the second round out of Clemson in 2020, and since then he's formed a great connection with quarterback Joe Burrow and fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

    However, Higgins' 2023 season wasn't his best. He missed five games due to injury, which limited him to 42 receptions for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns — a steep drop from his first three seasons, which were extremely productive. (For example, Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.)

  • Jori Epstein

    When the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson publicized their divorce last week, speculation ran wild on where the aging nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback would land.

    The Las Vegas Raiders headlined a Yahoo Sports poll of quarterback agents and league executives’ predictions.

    But the one quarterback agent, who overachieved and ranked three top guesses, waited to mention the Raiders until third.

    The agent slotted the Atlanta Falcons second.

    And the Pittsburgh Steelers, in what now seems prescient, ranked first.

    “Obvious need and a playoff team,” the agent texted six days before Wilson and the NFL tweeted apparent confirmations. “This is his best shot to start and have [a] competitive team.”

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bucs agree to terms with K Chase McLaughlin

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kirk Cousins watch begins

    Kirk Cousins, the top QB on the free-agent market, will start discussions with the Falcons as soon as the legal tampering window opens, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Legatron returning to Jets on a 2-year deal

    Greg Zuerlein is re-signing with the Jets for $8.4 million according to NFL Network:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Bengals WR Tee Higgins requests trade

    Tee Higgins received the franchise tag from the Bengals, but is now reportedly requesting a trade:

  • Liz Roscher

    C Mike Morse reportedly signs two-year deal with Jaguars

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly signing center Mike Morse to a two-year, $10.5 million contract.

  • Liz Roscher

    Colts, LB Zaire Franklin reportedly agree to 3-year extension

    Bright and early Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts and linebacker Zaire Franklin reportedly agreed to a three-year, $31.26 extension.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Incredible artwork as always from our graphics team 💪

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Free agency rankings, featuring Russell Wilson and other big names

    Russell Wilson was one of the biggest names in free agency, and now he's off the board.

    Check out where he ranked in Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's free-agent rankings, including:

    Top 25 NFL free agents overall

    Top 5 free-agent quarterbacks

    NFL 2024 free-agent rankings hub

    Russell Wilson is Pittsburgh-bound. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
    Russell Wilson is Pittsburgh-bound. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds via Getty Images)
  • Frank Schwab

    Russell Wilson's first NFL stop was phenomenal, as he played at a near Hall of Fame level for the Seattle Seahawks. Then Wilson's two seasons with the Denver Broncos went so poorly, it will go down among the worst trades and contracts in NFL history.

    We'll see what the third act brings.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Russell Wilson announces he's signing with Steelers

    Have we got a whopper for you to open our NFL free agency tracker