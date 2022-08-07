ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Has The Coolest Car Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

He definitely has the best celebrity collection we've seen in a long time.

Billy Gibbons is well-known in the car community, so what does he drive? Check out the highlights.

1948 Cadillac 'CadZZilla' Series 62

Powered by a 500 cubic-inch engine, this Caddy is an amazing mix post-war style and the vision from the minds of some of the best customizers ever.

1933 Ford 'Eliminator' Coupe

The MTV generation will recognize this car from various music videos and album covers.

1932 Highboy Ford

Billy described this car as a go-kart on steriods, and we can't think of any better way of putting it.

1962 Chevrolet 'Slampala' Impala

Slammed is definitely the most notable characteristic of this Impala on air-ride suspension.

1958 Ford 'Mexican Blackbird' Thunderbird

Named after a ZZ Top song of the same title, Pete Chapouris of SoCal Speed Shop oversaw this highly custom project.

1933 Ford 'Wiskeyrunner' Coupe

This is a perfect hot rod build tha thas gone through a few different stages, one with an exposed metal exterior.

1936 Ford Truck Rat Rod

This rat rod hot rod is powered by a 1953 Ford flathead engine, which is paired with a S-10 transmission.

1950 Ford 'Kopperhed' Business Coupe

Billy named this car after the black and copper color. It's a 1950 five-window that was transformed into a three-window.

1936 Ford 'Mambo' Coupé

Sporting a chrome screaming skull on the grille, this three-window has an extra cool paint job.

