Zywave Announces Partnership with Partners&

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance tech provider Zywave is pleased to announce a new partnership with Partners&, the new venture led by Phil Barton and Stuart Reid. The business will leverage Zywave’s industry-leading insurance tech solution, Broker Briefcase, which optimises prospecting efforts with resources that support brokerages through each stage of the sales cycle, revolutionising the way brokers sell, market and communicate with clients and prospects.



“Partners& is committed to the goal of establishing ourselves as the best advisory business in the UK; in the process setting a new benchmark in the industry,” said Phil Barton, Partner& CEO and insurance industry veteran. “To achieve this goal, we are focused on developing unique client insights, proactively communicating opportunities and ideas based on this insight, and using technology to support our client relationships.”

Partners& was founded in April 2020 with the intention to combine the best traditions of technical advice and client centricity with modern thinking and smart use of technology to enhance the client experience and create a dynamic workplace for its team.

“In our view, Zywave offers an unbeatable proposition that meets these core objectives and enables Partners& to deliver upon its vision,” added Barton. “Not only are we excited by the quality and diversity of content within Broker Briefcase, but we’re also impressed with the accessibility of the technology supporting the system.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with a progressive brokerage like Partners& who shares Zywave’s passion for innovation and providing the best possible client service,” said Fay Reinhold-Shor, regional manager for Zywave. “Clients today demand much more from their broker, beyond just the insurance transaction, and we are happy to help bridge that gap with our extensive content solutions.”

Broker Briefcase is the insurance industry’s leading sales, marketing and education engine offering an unparalleled content library with more than 3,000 professional resources on safety, risk management, compliance and more. It also features an automated communication system and built-in prospecting, renewal and marketing tools to increase a brokerage’s efficiency and effectiveness, ultimately driving business growth.

For more information on Zywave’s solutions, including Broker Briefcase, visit www.zywave.co.uk.

About Partners&

Partners& is a Chartered insurance brokerage providing specialist insurance, employee benefits, risk management and claims advice to businesses and private clients. As the next generation insurance advisory business, Partners& combines the best traditions of insurance broking (relationships and technical knowledge) with state-of-the-art systems and technology to enhance the client experience. For more information, visit www.partnersand.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based client delivery and content solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, Zywave empowers smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including many of the top 100 UK brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve organic growth, and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.co.uk.

CONTACT: Contact: April Larsen april.larsen@zywave.com +001 (414) 918-0547



