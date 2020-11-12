Zyter Introduces Mobile App and Portal for Healthcare Payers to Enhance Member Experience During COVID-19 Pandemic

Self Service Member Access Helps Relieve Pressure on Overwhelmed Call Centers

Zyter Member Engagement consists of an online member portal and mobile app for iOS and Android to provide healthcare plan members with anytime, anywhere access to their plan details and health information – plus give them an easy, personalized way to communicate and collaborate with both payer and healthcare providers.

Zyter Member Engagement boasts a modern design and simplified navigation. Key features include: • Personalized Home Screen – Zyter Member Engagement instantly engages members with customized content based on their health plan, conditions, gender, and other personal preferences. Members can bookmark contact information for their preferred physicians on a “favorites” list for quick reference. • Simplified Access to Healthcare Information – The user interface displays the member’s updated medication list and includes a symptom checker that provides recommendations for care. Using the advanced Search function, members can easily find nearby pharmacies and urgent care facilities, as well as links to urgent care providers offering virtual appointment options. They can also use the Cost Estimator in the portal or app to research the costs of certain procedures and doctor visits based on historic claim information.

Rockville, Maryland, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter®, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today the availability of Zyter Member Engagement™, a secure mobile application and optional member portal designed to deliver a more satisfying member experience for healthcare payer organizations.

Zyter Member Engagement is HIPAA-compliant and provides healthcare plan members with a wealth of features and functionality to more easily and efficiently manage their health and their plan remotely. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many members have questions about their plan, coverage, medications, test results and other aspects of their health. With healthcare payer call centers already overwhelmed with COVID-19, Zyter Member Engagement provides a self-service option for plan members to quickly and conveniently obtain the information they need, freeing resources for other tasks.

Supported by the Zyter Digital Health Platform, Zyter Member Engagement provides the fast responsiveness, attractive and user-friendly interface, intuitive navigation, and customizable features out-of-the-box that plan members expect from today’s healthcare mobile applications and portals. Some of the other key features include:

