What Zynga’s $1.8 Billion Purchase of Peak Games Means for Global Mobile Games Market

Mobile game publisher Zynga's $1.8 billion deal to acquire Turkish game developer Peak Games will expand Zynga's reach into rapidly growing Asian game markets, a valuable demographic for the industry and an area where the San Francisco-based company doesn't yet have a strong foothold. Istanbul-based Peak Games said its two biggest markets by user count are the United States, followed closely by Japan. Residents of China and South Korea, meanwhile, are also increasingly adopting mobile games, making eastward expansion a desirable move for Zynga. The mobile gaming industry continues to consolidate as giants like Zynga gobble up smaller gamemakers at rapid speed. Zynga knows that if it can't create a hit title to break into the Asian markets, it needs to bolster its portfolio by acquiring game developers like Peak that already have built loyal game followings in Asia. "The U.S. is one of the most competitive marketplaces to build an active daily loyal user base," Zynga's president of publishing Bernard Kim said. "Japan is strategic to Zynga with regards to growing our presence in Asia, so that's really where (Peak) is a great, great company for Zynga." Zynga agreed...

