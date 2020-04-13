What Is Zynex's (NASDAQ:ZYXI) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's great to see Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 30% share price pop in the last month. That's tops off a massive gain of 146% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Zynex's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Zynex's P/E is 44.43. The image below shows that Zynex has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the medical equipment industry average (41.5).

NasdaqCM:ZYXI Price Estimation Relative to Market April 13th 2020

That indicates that the market expects Zynex will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Zynex actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Zynex had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year. But EPS is up 410% over the last 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Zynex's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Zynex's US$14m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Zynex's P/E Ratio

Zynex trades on a P/E ratio of 44.4, which is multiples above its market average of 14.0. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Zynex recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 34.1 to 44.4 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

But note: Zynex may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

