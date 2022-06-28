Zymergen Announces R&D Supply Agreement with 3D4Makers to Provide New Polyimide for Use in High-Performance 3D Printing Applications

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) today announced an R&D supply agreement to provide Zymergen Z2TM polyimide powder to 3D4Makers for use in high performance 3D printing applications. 3D4Makers will convert the powder to filament, offering its first-ever polyimide filament to customers for use across a wide range of applications including aerospace, automotive, and transportation.

Polyimide is a very high-strength polymer that is inherently flame retardant, has excellent insulating properties and excellent thermal stability. Zymergen Z2 polyimide is easy to 3D print and demonstrates low warp while having significant Z strength. The material has been tested by leading high-temperature 3D printing manufacturers miniFactory, Orion AM, Aon3D, and others.

Zymergen uses machine learning, genomics, and automation to look for biomolecules that perform better than petroleum-based chemicals. In this way, Zymergen aims to make bioinspired materials that are more efficient and designed to displace petroleum-based materials. Zymergen Z2 polymer has critical advantages for printing parts that require higher tensile strength and improved yield, showing significant improvement in tensile strength over incumbents.

“We are excited to partner with Zymergen to offer the high performance 3D printing materials to our customers,” said Jasper Willie, Co-founder of 3D4Makers. “The ability to 3D print polyimide is a game-changer for the additive manufacturing industry. We believe this material has the potential to out-perform high-performance polymers like PEEK, PPSU and PEI in applications where high strength and high performance temperatures are required.”

“We at miniFactory really understand what our clients need from 3D printers and materials,” said Olli Pihlajamäki, COO at miniFactory. “Zymergen’s material has given us great results on the printer and testing. We're really enthusiastic about the possibilities it gives to our customers.”

“At Zymergen, we partner with nature to design and produce molecules, microbes, and materials that can enable customers to create breakthrough products,” said Jay Flatley, Zymergen’s interim Chief Executive Officer. “The market is hungry for a new generation of technology that will transform the way materials are manufactured. We are confident that Zymergen will be a significant contributor to that future.”

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Zymergen
Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. We partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world. For more information visit www.zymergen.com.

About 3D4Makers
Netherlands-based 3D4Makers is a leader in high-performance 3D printing materials. The company is a material extrusion materials supplier to aviation, space, industrial and medical multinationals worldwide. In addition, racing teams, leading universities, national laboratories, and automotive companies all use 3D4Makers; high tolerance, high-performance filaments such as PEI, PEEK, PEKK, PPSU, PAHT, and more. Read more at https://www.3d4makers.com/

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “project,” “expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release, include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential of our polymers across a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and transportation and the advantages provided by our polymer for 3D printing parts and our ability to make bioinspired materials that are more efficient and designed to displace petroleum-based materials. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our ability to successfully commercialize or generate revenue from our products; our ability to execute on our new strategic plan and our ability to identify commercial opportunities. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Zymergen Investor Contact
investors@zymergen.com

3D4Makers Media Contact
Jasper Wille
jasper@3d4makers.com


