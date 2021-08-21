Zydus to Produce 1 Crore Doses Per Month Starting October: MD Sharvil Patel

On Friday, 20 August, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India, for use among adults and children aged 12 years and above. At a press conference on Saturday, the company said that it would be able to produce one crore doses per month starting October this year, reported NDTV.

While the government had projected that there would be 5 crore doses of the vaccine available by August, the pharma company said that it would only be able to meet the government's commitment by December or January and will have produced between 3 and 5 crore doses by then.

As per NDTV's report, Zydus is in talks with a few third party companies with regards to forming a production alliance aided by a technology transfer. The price of the vaccine, which will be announced next month in September, will factor in the technology and delivery costs.

ZyCOV-D is a three-dose, intradermal vaccine that was developed with the Department of Biotechnology and is the second Indian shot that has received approval for emergency use after Covaxin, which was developed by Bharat Biotech.

India Today reported that the nature of its injection in the upper layers of the skin lead to a significant decrease in the side-effects following immunisation.

The needle-free inoculation system requires a special applicator which ensures painless vaccination. The company has secured an initial stock of these applicators and is working to procure two crore applicators for one crore doses.

Its approval makes it the sixth shot with emergency use authorisation in India.

After evaluation of interim Phase III clinical trial results in consultation with Subject Expert Committee, CDSCO has approved DNA COVID-19 vaccine (ZyCoV-D) of M/s Cadila Healthcare for restricted use in emergency situation in India for 12 years and above. — CDSCO_INDIA_INFO (@CDSCO_INDIA_INF) August 20, 2021

The drugmaker had announced that the world's first DNA plasmid vaccine had showed 66.6 percent efficacy rate in late-stage trials conducted on 28,000 volunteers in India after which it had applied for emergency use authorisation on 1 July. Later, the company said that their vaccine was effective against the new Delta variants of the coronavirus, which are highly transmissible, as per NDTV.

Zydus' vaccine can be used to inoculate those aged over 12, which means that India is likely to begin vaccination for children between 12 and 18 ahead of the third wave.

(With inputs from NDTV and India Today)

