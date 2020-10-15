Listen up, people: This stellar ZVOX soundbar is a ridiculous $220 off right now

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you have to turn on closed captioning, find yourself constantly muttering ‘what did that guy just say?’ or tend to rewind in 10-second bursts just to catch the dialogue, you need a soundbar.

As a simple add-on for improved audio, a soundbar can really up your entertainment game. Sleek and understated in black, espresso or titanium hues, it blends seamlessly into your living room (or any room) and delivers crisp dialogue.

And right now, HSN is offering an incredible deal: The ZVOX AV155 AccuVoice TV Soundbar is on sale for just $120—an unbelievable $220 off. So now’s the time to take the plunge and pump up the volume.

Theater-quality audio

Miss going to the movies? We do too. This soundbar satisfies some of that longing with impeccable clarity. Delivering six levels of voice control, it exceeds the limits of all other options in its price range (this TCL Alto, for example, offers only three levels).

Want details? The ZVOX AV155 AccuVoice TV Soundbar—which is 17-inches wide—uses special hearing-aid technology to enhance on-screen dialogue; this means you’ll get crystal clear conversation without having to crank the TV’s volume super loud. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while other sounds hover at a just-right level. Plus, this soundbar is Bluetooth compatible.

“The fact that now we don’t miss part of the dialogue so don’t have to keep backing up shows to hear what people are saying,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “Another Bonus is the Headphone option which lets us watch TV without bothering anyone else using our wireless Bluetooth headphones. We have it in our bedroom and use it every night.”

Virtual surround sound

And when you really want to crank it up, you can; your new ZVOX TV Soundbar features three levels of 3D theater-like audio to boost music, background effects and overall sound design (think virtual surround sound).

“I was very impressed with the sound and how easy it was to install. The sound is clear and crisp, and the surround sound makes watching movies so much better. I ordered another soundbar for the bedroom,” raved a satisfied HSN shopper.

Setting up your new ZVOX TV Soundbar is easy. Just plug it into your TV’s RCA or optical digital port (TOSLINK) and you’re good to go.

Extras, extras

And as an additional incentive, HSN is throwing in some fun goodies. First: A one-year membership to LiveXLive Plus, which delivers live concert livestreams. Second: A three-month subscription to Grokker Fitness, a source of endless home workouts. Third: A two-moth subscription to Audiobooks.com for practically endless audiobooks.

And one more thing: Interest-free financing. If you prefer to pay for your ZVOX AV155 AccuVoice TV Soundbar over time, you can do three monthly ‘FlexPay’ installments of $40. Either way, shipping is free. Yup. You heard that right.

