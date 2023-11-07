Zvonimir Ivisic on the court for pregame warmups. But he’s not ready for season opener.

Kentucky freshman Zvonimir Ivisic emerged from the home tunnel of Rupp Arena about 30 minutes before Monday’s opener to the college basketball season.

Ivisic walked onto the court with his UK teammates, but he did not participate in the penultimate set of warmups or the final layup line ahead of the Wildcats’ game against New Mexico State, and he’s not expected to appear in the season opener as the NCAA continues to review his eligibility case.

Coach John Calipari did not mention Ivisic during his pregame radio interview. By tipoff time, there was no indication that UK had received a ruling on Ivisic’s status.

A UK spokesperson told the Herald-Leader on Monday afternoon that all of the team’s players were expected to be on the bench for the game against New Mexico State, though there was no direct comment on Ivisic’s eligibility situation. The NCAA did not respond to the Herald-Leader’s request for a comment on Ivisic’s case Monday.

Calipari has repeatedly said that he’s confident Ivisic will be ruled eligible. The 7-foot-2 freshman from Croatia previously played for a developmental professional team in Europe, and his amateurism status has been under NCAA review. The wait for a final ruling on his eligibility continues.

The NCAA recently cleared UCLA freshman Aday Mara for competition, and the resolution of that situation has been viewed as a good sign for Ivisic’s case. Mara — a 7-3 center from Spain — followed a similar professional path before committing to the Bruins.

Ivisic committed to Kentucky on Aug. 1 but didn’t arrive in Lexington until Oct. 12 — the day before Big Blue Madness — due to a delay in his university admissions process. He didn’t practice with the team for the first time until Oct. 18, and — though Calipari announced at Madness that Ivisic would make his on-court debut at the Blue-White Game on Oct. 21 — Ivisic did not participate in the scrimmage.

Calipari said after the Blue-White Game that Kentucky’s newest recruit was not yet physically ready to play, and the UK coach said a few days later that he had put Ivisic back into “ramp up” mode in an effort to bolster his conditioning before returning to full practice.

Story continues

While Ivisic would have been eligible to play in the Blue-White Game, he was not eligible to play during Kentucky’s two exhibition games against outside competition, a point that Calipari was unclear on last month. The confusion forced the UK athletics department to release a statement clarifying the situation the day before Kentucky’s exhibition opener against Georgetown College.

“(Ivisic) can not compete against outside competition, including exhibition games, until he is approved by the NCAA,” the statement said. “There was miscommunication in this regard and, as we always do, we plan to adhere to NCAA rules. Until he is fully cleared, Zvonimir will be withheld from games against outside competition.”

Calipari said before UK’s exhibition finale against Kentucky State last week that Ivisic would participate in the team’s pregame layup line for the first time — he would have been eligible to do so — but the freshman was not at Rupp Arena for the game.

A UK spokesperson told the Herald-Leader that Ivisic was out with an illness, and Calipari said at his postgame press conference that the player had a bout of food poisoning.

“He practiced with us yesterday, he had a great shootaround today,” Calipari said Thursday night. “This kid’s got like buzzard’s luck — he got food poisoning. I said, ‘Where is he?’ They said he got sick, and the doctor told him to go back to the lodge.”

Ivisic is one of three 7-footers on the Kentucky roster this season, joining Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, who have both been sidelined for months with foot injuries. Calipari said after Thursday’s exhibition game that Bradshaw was likely to miss the first one or two weeks of the regular season and that Onyenso was behind him in the recovery process.

Over the summer, Ivisic averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game for Croatia in the FIBA U20 European Championship tournament. The 20-year-old is viewed as a high-upside player who’s capable of extending the court — with shooting range that stretches beyond the 3-point line — and an ability to protect the rim defensively.

ESPN ranks Ivisic as the No. 69 overall prospect for the 2024 NBA draft, though Calipari has stressed in recent weeks that he projects as merely a piece to UK’s roster puzzle for this season, tempering talk that the freshman big man could emerge as an instant college star.

“If you think he’s ready to walk in, dominate a game, you’re not thinking right,” Calipari said at SEC media day last month. “He’s not.”

Kentucky’s next game is Friday night against Texas A&M-Commerce.

John Calipari is taking a ‘big gamble.’ Is it going to pay off for Kentucky basketball?

What recent college basketball history says about this Kentucky team’s chances for success

Antonio Reeves will need help from 3-point range this season. Who’s going to step up?

Ten former Kentucky players are still playing college basketball. Where are they now?

How good (or bad) will this Kentucky basketball team be? We asked the national experts.