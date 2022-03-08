Zverev put on 1-year probation for outburst in Acapulco

HOWARD FENDRICH
  • In this photo released by MexTenis, third-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany smashes his racket on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open after he struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he "destroyed the whole (expletive) match" and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. (Marcos Dominguez/MexTenis via AP)
  • In this photo released by MexTenis, a fan holds the racket of third-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany after he smashed it on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament, in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open after he struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he "destroyed the whole (expletive) match" and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. (Marcos Dominguez/MexTenis via AP)
  • Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Thiago Monteiro of Brazil during their Davis Cup tennis singles match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Thiago Monteiro of Brazil during their Davis Cup tennis singles match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
  • In this photo released by MexTenis, third-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany smashes his racket on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open after he struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he "destroyed the whole (expletive) match" and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. (Marcos Dominguez/MexTenis via AP)
In this photo released by MexTenis, third-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany smashes his racket on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open after he struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he "destroyed the whole (expletive) match" and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. (Marcos Dominguez/MexTenis via AP)
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Thiago Monteiro of Brazil during their Davis Cup tennis singles match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was put on probation for one year by the ATP on Monday for violently hitting the chair umpire’s stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexico Open.

If Zverev receives a code violation that results in a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct or for “verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator or any other person while on-court or on-site,” he will be suspended from ATP events for eight weeks and fined an additional $25,000, the men’s tennis tour announced.

Zverev, who is currently ranked No. 3 and was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open, has until Friday to appeal the ruling of Miro Bratoev, the ATP senior vice president of rules and competition.

Bratoev conducted a review of what happened last month in Acapulco, Mexico, and determined that Zverev committed what is termed aggravated behavior under the major offense section of the ATP rulebook.

The ATP characterized the decision as issuing Zverev a fine and suspension that are being “withheld," unless his behavior warrants the punishments. The probation ends Feb. 22, 2003 — one year after the episode in Acapulco.

The 24-year-old German, who was the Mexico Open defending champion in singles, was kicked out of the tournament for yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire’s chair no fewer than four times.

Just before Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo finished losing a doubles match against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing about an opponent's shot that was ruled in. That set up match point. And once the match was over, Zverev swatted the umpire's stand.

In Zverev's first competition since, he won two singles matches to help Germany beat Brazil in Davis Cup action this weekend.

Zverev already has been fined $40,000 and forfeited more than $30,000 in prize money, along with all of the rankings points he earned at the Mexico Open. The ATP said at the time Zverev was docked $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum on-site penalty for each violation.

In October, the ATP opened an investigation into domestic violation accusations from a former girlfriend of Zverev.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

