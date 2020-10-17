Zverev edges past Harris to reach Cologne Open semi-finals; Rublev advances to last four at St Petersburg open

Top seed Alexander Zverev edged out South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 to reach the Cologne ATP semi-finals on Friday.

Zverev, the world number seven and US Open runner-up, made the most of Harris struggling with a leg injury in the final set.

"I have got to do a better job of keeping my focus until the end of a match. I relaxed a little bit and then he picked up his game," Zverev told atptour.com.

Zverev is through to his third semi-final of the year where he will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Spaniard battled past Dennis Novak of Austria 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to reach his second ATP Tour semi-final.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Radu Albot 6-3, 6-0 to reach the last-four.

The third seed now faces Spanish fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut who downed Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-0.

Rublev, Shapovalov, Coric, Raonic reach St Petersburg semis

Andrey Rublev eased into the semifinals of the St Petersburg Open after defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-1.

The third-seeded Russian will play Denis Shapovalov for a place in Sunday's final. Second-seeded Shapovalov defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5.

Hard-serving American Reilly Opelka, who beat defending champion Daniil Medvedev on Thursday, was beaten by the seventh-seeded Borna Coric 7-6 (3), 6-3 in their quarterfinal.

Coric next faces 2015 champion Milos Raonic, who overcame the fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Also See: Alexander Zverev beats Fernando Verdasco to reach quarters in Cologne; Daniil Medvedev loses in St Petersburg

South Africa's Kevin Anderson succeeds 'rebel' Novak Djokovic as ATP Player Council chief

French Open 2020: Canadian Denis Shapovalov fumes at 'trash' scheduling at Roland Garros

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.