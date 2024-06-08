Zverev and Alcaraz strive to be the new name on French Open men's singles trophy

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will duel in the Paris sun on Sunday afternoon for the French Open men's singles trophy. Awarded after seven best-of-five set matches, the Coupe des Mousquetaires is one of the most prestigious prizes in tennis.

And it is as coveted as the cups handed out at the three other Grand Slam tournaments at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Alcaraz at 20 has bathed in the glories of the sport. He lifted the US Open title in New York in September 2022 and was anointed world number one – the youngest man at 19 years, four months, and six days old – to occupy the berth since the rankings were computerized in August 1973.

Last July, he added the Wimbledon crown to his trophy cabinet following an epic five-set victory over the defending champion Novak Djokovic on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in south-west London.

Seeded third at the 2024 French Open, Alcaraz will be the slight favourite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time especially after disposing of the second seed and new world number one Jannik Sinner in the semi-final.

"I have a special feeling about this tournament," said Alcaraz an hour after reaching his first final in Paris.

"He's playing great tennis on clay: big serve, big shots, really solid.

