Zurliene scores 17 as Campbell beats William & Mary 96-55

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Zurliene's 17 points off of the bench helped lead Campbell to a 96-55 victory over William & Mary on Thursday night.

Zurliene had six rebounds for the Fighting Camels (11-11, 6-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Nolan Dorsey scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Jasin Sinani shot 3 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Matteus Case led the way for the Tribe (13-9, 7-2) with 17 points. William & Mary also got 10 points from Finn Lally.

Campbell led 38-17 at halftime, with Zurliene racking up 12 points. Campbell extended its lead to 54-21 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Sinani scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

Campbell's next game is Saturday against Hofstra at home. William & Mary hosts Charleston on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press