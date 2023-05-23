Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This $9 milk frother is better than my fancy Nespresso one

When it comes to my morning lattes — both coffee and matcha — I need foam. I need the way my morning drink fluffs up into a cloud of comfort every morning, wrapping me up in a warm hug from the inside.

To get my preferred amount of foam, I also need a powerful frother. While my Nespresso machine is the heart and soul of my kitchen, the frother that came with it is just meh. The power is great, but the cleaning process is a pain and not something I want to deal with before caffeine. After pouring through Amazon reviews, I decided to buy the Zulay Milk Frother, expecting it to suck because it was only $9.95.

Initially just a cheap solution to my laziness, the handheld frother easily became the highlight of my mornings. If my apartment were burning down, I would grab the frother. If my fiancé and I broke up and we needed to divide up our belongings, I'm hiding the frother so he can never find it.

Also, aesthetics are very important to me, and this handheld milk frother delivers. With 43 different colors to choose from, it looks good in every kitchen.

Amazon Zulay Milk Frother With 43 different colors to choose from, it looks good in every kitchen. $10 at Amazon

In terms of handheld frothers, the power is unmatched. The one thing I didn't expect, though, is how long the battery lasts. I've used the frother every morning for six months now — sometimes two or three times a day — and have yet to swap out the battery.

Over 67,000 Amazon shoppers have rated the Zulay Milk Frother 4.5 out of 5 stars. One reviewer called it a "little powerhouse" and a "must" for your daily coffee. Others called out how fast it actually froths hot lattes, cold foam, matcha and every kind of milk out there.

One shopper even cautioned not to "leave it in the milk for more than five seconds, or you'll have a cup of foam." Basically, don't underestimate the power of this incredible $9 milk frother.

