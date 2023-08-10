Zuckerberg suggests August 26 for cage fight with Musk

Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight standoff

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk could be going head-to-head in a live-streamed cage fight on August 26, the Facebook founder has revealed.

The X chief vowed that his planned Las Vegas fight with his bitter rival social media executive would be streamed on his website later this month.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Mr Musk, 52, said in a Sunday post on X.

He added that he had been “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight” against his 39-year-old opponent.

There has been a war of words between the two tech bosses since the Tesla and SpaceX founder posted “I’m up for a cage match if he is” in June.

Mr Zuckerberg replied by inviting his X counterpart to “send location” for the proposed fight, to which Mr Musk replied “Vegas Octagon”, naming a popular mixed martial arts championship venue in the Nevada city.

But Mr Zuckerberg hit back by snubbing X’s poor reliability since Mr Musk bought it for $44bn last year.

Posting on his own “Twitter killer” app Threads, the tech entrepreneur said on Sunday: “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

When asked by a user what the point of the bout was, Mr Musk replied: “It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war”.

In a follow-up message on Sunday, Mr Zuckerberg also cast doubt on Mr Musk’s sincerity about following through with his challenge.

He said: “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

Mr Zuckerberg is a fan of jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts, and occasionally posts social media videos of himself training for both sports.

His snub of X as a live-streaming venue comes after technical problems that have seen the site become noticeably unreliable with key features breaking down.

Lex Fridman, a Russian-American computer scientist held an impromptu training session with Musk, afterwards saying: ‘I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power and skill’

One high profile failure in May saw Ron DeSantis, the Republican presidential candidate, silenced for more than 30 minutes as half a million people tried to tune into his “Great American Comeback” online campaign launch.

Both Mr Musk and live stream co-host David Sacks tried to laugh off the failure as being a result of Mr DeSantis’ popularity.

Rivals were quick to seize on the faulty live stream, however, as well as accusing the Florida governor of plagiarism.

“Amid a catastrophic failure to launch, Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy with ‘Great American Comeback’, a phrase stolen from President Donald J. Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address,” the 45th president of the United States, who is currently facing criminal charges, declared.

Mr Musk sacked most of Twitter’s 7,000 staff after completing his purchase of the website in October 2022, triggering speculation that the remaining workforce of around 1,200 would be unable to keep one of the world’s most high-profile websites running.

Mark Zuckerberg competing in his first jiu jitsu tournament - Instagram

The cage fight is one of a number of eye-catching proposals made by Mr Musk in recent months even as rival sites spring up and advertisers continue to flee the platform.

On Sunday, he suggested X would pay the legal bills of anyone fired for posting on it, a move that raised eyebrows given that a number of Twitter staff were dismissed for sharing their thoughts about Mr Musk in the immediate aftermath of his $44bn takeover.