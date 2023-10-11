How Zuckerberg and Musk plunged digital tabloids into crisis

musk

When veteran journalist Campbell Brown stepped down from Facebook-owner Meta last week, it signalled the end of the social media giant’s brief flirtation with news.

Ms Brown, a former NBC and CNN anchor, was hired to much fanfare in 2017, vowing to rebuild relations with the media and oversee a revolution in the sector following a rush of fake news that plagued Donald Trump’s election.

Six years on, her quiet departure underscores how, for boss Mark Zuckerberg, news is no longer top of the agenda.

For ad-funded publishers, particularly those at the tabloid end of the market, the shift in priorities at Meta has been a painful blow. After building their businesses on a wave of social media clicks, digital mass market titles now face a sharp downturn in traffic.

The impact was clear to see in the numbers published by Reach on Tuesday. The publisher of the Mirror and Express newspapers blamed Facebook’s algorithm changes as its revenues continue to fall.

Reach posted a 14pc drop in its digital revenues in the third quarter. Reach said its page views were down by more than a fifth in the first nine months of the year, chiefly because of changes at Facebook.

Algorithm changes have been compounded by a wider downturn in the advertising market as surging inflation prompts brands to cut back spending.

Reach, which also owns a raft of local titles including the Manchester Evening News, has outlined plans to cut more than 600 jobs so far this year as it battles to keep down costs.

While Ms Brown’s departure from Meta is symbolic of the shifting sands at Meta, the company has been turning its back on news for a while.

Last year, Facebook split its news feed into separate “Home” and “Feeds” tabs in a move that has given less prominence to posts from publishers. In September, the company said it was winding up its news content deals across Europe and shutting down the Facebook News tab altogether.

The impact of these changes has been profound. Data from Similarweb shows referrals to top news sites from Facebook have plunged from 60m last July to just 21m in the same month this year.

Story continues

In a letter to Sir Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs and former deputy prime minister, the News Media Association (NMA) last month accused the social media giant of “choking trusted news” with its changes.

Campbell Brown's stepping down from Meta last week signalled the end of the social media giant’s brief flirtation with news

Meanwhile, Twitter, now rebranded as X, has also deprioritised news. Last week, proprietor Elon Musk stripped headlines from news stories in a bid to “improve aesthetics” and keep users on the site. Referrals from X have dropped from around 45m to 23m in a year.

US publishers CNN and the New York Post are among those feeling the impact of these industry changes. In the UK, MailOnline, which also relies on social media to drive its 24.7m monthly visitors, is grappling with the same crisis as it merges operations with sister title the Daily Mail.

Digital publishers are being forced to rethink their reliance on social media companies as a result. Fickle algorithm changes have already sounded the death knell for startups such as BuzzFeed News and Vice.

A source at MailOnline insists that most of its readers come directly to the website and that social media traffic is the “icing on the cake”.

Yet with a major source of traffic in steep decline – and a wider advertising downturn compounding the issue – digital tabloids must find new ways to reach their readers.

One major area of focus is the US. Reach has launched a US site for the Express and plans to follow suit with the Mirror. It now has more than 30 journalists operating from an office in New York.

The Mail has also advertised for a host of US jobs in recent months in what one industry player describes as the “Atlantic drift”.

For British publishers, the rationale is clear: the US has an addressable market of 263m, according to Reach – up to five times greater than the UK. Ad spend stands almost eight times higher at $300bn. The Telegraph is also expanding in the US.

However, while other news outlets including the Times and the Telegraph have shifted to a subscription model, tabloid models that focus on producing a high volume of articles as quickly as possible now face a struggle.

Mail+, a premium subscription version of the Mail’s online output, attracts 87,000 active users – a fraction of MailOnline’s daily visitors.

Instead of subscriptions, Reach is focusing on urging readers to register by email. This allows the company to extract more data from its customers, allowing it to generate more revenues directly from advertising and ecommerce.

Other areas of experimentation include Reach’s efforts to drive more page views through WhatsApp and its launch of Curiously, a brand aiming to attract younger audiences through short-form videos on TikTok and Instagram.

At the Mail, the Telegraph revealed earlier this year that the publisher had tapped Helen Warner, a former ITV and Channel 4 broadcasting executive, to rekindle a push into TV.

Alongside the push into new markets, the industry is seeking to rewrite the rules of the road with social media.

Many are calling for a licensing agreement that would see tech giants pay for the use of content from news outlets. This approach has already been rolled out in Australia, and is a key part of the Government’s upcoming Digital Markets Bill.

But such a solution is far from a silver bullet. Silicon Valley giants have been heavily lobbying Rishi Sunak to water down the reforms. In Canada, Meta has started blocking news articles in response to a law that will force them to pay for content.

Adding to the pressure is AI, which the news industry fears puts copyright at risk and could lead to tech giants diverting even more clicks away from their websites.

The more optimistic observers argue that there will always be a demand for news, and this will ultimately trump any changes in how readers access it.

But after years of reliance on Silicon Valley, publishers are aware that in the new era of the internet, they may be better off going it alone.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.