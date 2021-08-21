Zucchini noodles recalled in various provinces

Freshline Foods Ltd. is recalling their Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles due to listeria concerns. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency - image credit)

A brand of zucchini noodles sold in multiple provinces is being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says Freshline Foods Ltd. recalled some of their Veggie Foodle brand's Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles on Friday.

The exact codes for the affected product can be found here. The recall did not mention which stores carry this product.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results. They are now conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that the food industry is removing the recalled product from stores.

Listeria can cause symptoms like vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

According to the recall notice, the product is found in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and possibly nation-wide.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no illnesses reported in relation to this product as of Saturday.