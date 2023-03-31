ZTO Express (Cayman)'s (NYSE:ZTO) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on ZTO Express (Cayman) is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CN¥7.7b ÷ (CN¥79b - CN¥16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ZTO Express (Cayman) compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of ZTO Express (Cayman)'s historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From ZTO Express (Cayman)'s ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that ZTO Express (Cayman) is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 96% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

