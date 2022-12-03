Zscaler First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$355.5m (up 54% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net loss: US$68.2m (loss narrowed by 25% from 1Q 2022).

  • US$0.47 loss per share (improved from US$0.65 loss in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Zscaler Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 4.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 16%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 26% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Software industry in the US.

Performance of the American Software industry.

The company's shares are down 7.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Zscaler has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

