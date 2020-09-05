Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Will Pay A UK£0.02 Dividend In Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 10th of September, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 9th of October.

Zotefoams's next dividend payment will be UK£0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.041 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Zotefoams has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of £4.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Zotefoams is paying out just 16% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Zotefoams paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Zotefoams earnings per share are up 9.7% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Zotefoams's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Has Zotefoams got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Zotefoams delivered reasonable earnings per share growth in recent times, and paid out less than half its profits and -10% of its cash flow over the last year, which is a mediocre outcome. To summarise, Zotefoams looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on Zotefoams, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Zotefoams that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

