Zosano Pharma to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its president and chief executive officer, Steven Lo, will present a company overview at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:40 am ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events-presentations . The archived webcast will remain available for 30 days following the date of the presentation.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. The company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the company to utilize a regulatory pathway that has the potential to streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com .

Zosano Contact:

Christine Matthews

Chief Financial Officer

510-745-1200

PR Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler or Alexandra Santos

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com or asantos@wheelhouselsa.com





