Zorloo Introduces Dual-Mode Zophia Wire.less Earphone

Zorloo (HK) Limited
·4 min read

To Wire or Not To Wire

Featured Image for Zorloo

Featured Image for Zorloo
Featured Image for Zorloo
Featured Image for Zorloo

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zorloo is pleased to introduce Zophia Wire.less Earphone that supports both wired or wireless operation. The Zophia brings together features like Bluetooth v5.2, AptX, USB-DAC, Lossless Hi-Res Audio and MQA rendering in the earphone design. It is the first Hi-Res audio and MQA-ready earphone augmented with wireless features.

The ubiquitous wireless earphone and lossless Hi-Res audio streaming are common nowadays. However, they are not readily compatible. Due to the limited bandwidth of Bluetooth transmission, lossless Hi-Res audio is compromised. The wired connection easily remedies this limitation and restores true authentic HiFi audio.

Zophia combines the best of wireless and wired earphone technology into a single design. People can now enjoy the convenience and tangle-free operation through wireless plus the high-fidelity lossless Hi-Res music by wire connection. Its patent-pending auto-switch technology automatically switches to the corresponding wired or wireless operation upon the connection status of the cable. It is simply elegant.

People can use Zophia in wireless mode through its built-in Bluetooth v5.2 operation. It delivers super-low latency audio for different usages, be it media consumption, game plays or voice calls. Its built-in mic captures crystal-clear dialogue in between conversations with sophisticated echo cancellation. With AptX support, it delivers unmatched near CD-quality playback. It has five hours of playing time plus an additional 20 hours through the charging case recharge. Users never run out of juice on their daily enjoyment.

Zophia earbuds come with a proprietary 4-pin receptacle interface (backward compatible with the standard 2-pin 0.78mm) that allows users to connect to the Zophia USB-DAC cable. This wired connection delivers true lossless Hi-Res audio for everyone's enjoyment. This USB-DAC cable supports sampling frequencies up to PCM 768kHz and DSD 22.5MHz. The MQA version added the support of an MQA renderer feature. People can now truly enjoy the high-definition audio content on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Quboz, Spotify, and Tidal, just to name a few.

Based on extensive earpiece models, the earphone's unique ergonomic design fits comfortably in the ears. With its custom 6mm neodymium dynamic driver carefully tuned for audiophiles, it delivers amazing sound in all spectrums. All the drivers and electronics are carefully positioned for the best result inside the custom 3D-print resin chassis. Its transparent black color adds a mystical and charismatic touch to the whole design. Users can easily control the operation of the playback with a simple click on the earbuds.

Zophia USB-DAC cable brings sound quality to a new level by bypassing the phones' internal conversion using a digital USB-C connection. When used with an MQA-enabled app, it also makes any phone capable of decoding Master Quality files, something that previously generally required extra audio gear.

MQA is an award-winning British technology that delivers the sound of the original master recording. The master MQA file is fully authenticated and is small enough to stream or download. Zophia is the first earphone that supports MQA rendering to recover all the details in the original master. The music output from Zophia replays exactly what was recorded in the studio. The Zophia indicator light clearly shows when an MQA file is being rendered — giving visual confirmation of bit-perfect playback from the studio to the ears.

The whole package includes the wireless earbuds, USB-DAC cable, charging case, USB charging cable and USB connector. The earbuds use the Qualcomm chipset and support the latest Bluetooth v5.2 standard for wireless operation. The USB-DAC cable uses the SABRE DAC from ESS Technology for wired operation and delivers a stunning 120dB and 0.0006% THD+N performance. Zophia USB-DAC cable comes in two versions: Standard or MQA. The difference is the support of the MQA feature and the maximum sampling frequencies.

Zorloo will launch a crowdfunding campaign for Zophia in January 2022. The suggested retail prices are USD189 for the MQA version and USD149 for the standard version. There will be an early-bird special offer during the crowdfunding campaign. Please visit the Zorloo website (www.zorloo.com/zophia) for the latest information on the campaign launch and availability.

Media Contact:
Andy Ho
Email: andy.ho@zorloo.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Crazy stat sums up just how bad Coyotes have been this season

    You probably knew the Coyotes were bad, but did you know they were this bad?

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

    BRISBANE, Australia — Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month. Djokovic, a vocal skeptic of vaccines, had traveled to Australia after Victoria state authorities granted him a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination requirements. But when he arriv

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • NFC West title brings no solace to Rams after loss to 49ers

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey wasn't in any mood to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' first NFC West Division title since 2018, not after the Rams blew a 17-point, second-quarter lead. Shortly after Seattle defeated Arizona — ensuring the Rams would capture the division — Matthew Stafford threw an interception to San Francisco's Ambry Thomas to wrap up the 49ers' 27-24 overtime victory. Ramsey cut off a reporter in mid-sentence with a stern “nope” when asked if there was any silver lining