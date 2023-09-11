Zora Sicher's 'Treasure' Documents Paloma Elsesser's Journey Through Breast Surgery

Paloma Elsesser and Zora Sicher have jointly released TREASURE, in collaboration with IDEA Books. Paloma, a model and Zora, a photographer, chronicle two major breast surgeries, delivering an exploration of identity, transformation and self-acceptance.

This limited-edition publication is an intimate exploration of a deeply personal journey, intended to be shared with everyone but owned by only 500 individuals. Elsesser conceived the idea for the book as a means to preserve her experiences. She explains, "I wanted a record: to be able to revisit the time and know that there was beauty and there was sorrow."

TREASURE delves into the theme of autonomy and self-discovery. It challenges the conventional notions of self-identity, asking, "What would it mean to do it for you and no one else?" The text within the book varies from succinct medical notations to poetic musings typewritten by Zora.

Another highlight is a question and answer section between Elsesser and ORLAN, a renowned French contemporary artist famous for her transformative plastic surgery artworks. They engage in a dialogue about the body, its changes and the perceptions that surround it.

TREASURE is priced at $60 USD and is now available for purchase via Dover Street Market's website.

