Zoopla reveals the properties we’ve been dreaming of moving to during lockdown
Whether you’re actually thinking of moving house or you just enjoy a bit of property porn, checking out homes for sale has become our new fave lockdown hobby, (as well as making marmalade a la Elizabeth Hurley, of course).
Property website Zoopla has revealed its list of the most viewed properties for sale and it turns out the homes we’re all looking at are a bit of a mixed bag.
The most viewed properties are spread across England, Scotland and Wales, with locations featured including Edinburgh, Swansea and Scunthorpe.
Surprisingly it isn’t just luxury pads we’re lusting after, with prices of Zoopla’s top views starting at £95,000 and going all the way up to a whopping £54.5million.
Featured properties range from a mega mansion in Mayfair, to a rural retreat in the Isle of Skye.
Most viewed properties of lockdown 3.0
1) 4 bed semi-detached house, Menlove Avenue, Liverpool, £425,000
A period four bedroom home on sale in Liverpool for £425,000 takes the top spot as the UK’s most viewed property during the third lockdown with heaps of original features, large sash windows and mosaic tiled floors.
2) 5 bed detached house, Liverpool, Merseyside, £1,500,000
Liverpool seems to be quite the property hotspot with the second most viewed property also residing in the city.
The five bedroom architecturally designed property has a much more modern interior and gorgeous views across the River Mersey. Of course this comes at a slightly heftier £1.5million price tag.
3) 3 bed semi-detached house, Swansea, Wales, £390,000
This beautifully presented traditional bay fronted three bedroom semi-detached property is located in a highly sought after area of Swansea.
4) 3 bed end terrace house, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, £95,000
For those looking for something more affordable, a three bedroom end terraced home for sale for £95,000 in Scunthorpe is Yorkshire and The Humber’s most viewed property and ranks in fourth place nationally.
This property is ideally suited to first time buyers, is close to local amenities and has great transport links.
5) 12 bed terraced house, Mayfair, London, £54,500,000
It seems many of us are dreaming of moving to a luxe property if money were no object.
Case in point: the luxurious twelve bedroom mega mansion on sale for a staggering £54.5million ,which has also snagged a spot in the top ten.
One of Mayfair’s original mansions, the Grade II listed townhouse was constructed in 1732, before being refurbished in 1908 by famed architect Ralph Knott.
With its own spa, the house also has one of Mayfair’s largest private swimming pools.
6) 4 bed flat, Edinburgh, Scotland, £1,000,000
The Georgian apartment is located in Edinburgh’s famous New Town. Brimming with character, this home has many period features throughout including marble fireplaces, working shutters and intricate plaster work.
7) 2 bed detached house, Greallin, Isle of Skye, £400,000
Located near the waterfront and with spectacular views out to the sea and mountains, the property is located five miles to the village of Staffin, which has a popular sandy beach.
8) 3 bed detached bungalow, Carluke, Scotland, £105,000
In need of total refurbishment, this property has lots of potential with off street parking and a large garden.
9) 4 bed semi-detached house, Dumfries, Scotland, £100,000
This modern property would be perfect for couples or young families looking for a home that is in walk-in condition.
10) 3 bed detached house, Neath, Wales, £200,000
This well designed family home has a modern interior, low maintenance garden and is located on a peaceful road close to Skewen village .