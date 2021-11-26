ZoomerMedia Limited Announces Declaration of Annual Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV:ZUM) (the “Company”), the leader in speaking to and for the 45+ “Zoomer” demographic in Canada, today announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.003 on each common and preferred share outstanding, payable on December 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.



“I'm pleased to announce this second ZoomerMedia dividend on an uptick. It confirms our recent announcement that ZoomerMedia intends to declare dividends annually going forward.

Also on an uptick is the return of local and other specialized advertising verticals that wilted under the pandemic. The new fiscal we've only recently entered is running nicely ahead of expectations, in part because of three new and valuable Affinity Partnerships signed with Opticann by Heritage for medical grade cannabis based medicines; with Purpose Investments for its Longevity Pension Fund, a novel new pension like retirement product with a tontine twist; and with Revera for new thinking about an old problem: how to help and house the growing unstoppable tide of elders needing attention.” said ZoomerMedia Founder, President and CEO Moses Znaimer.

The Company hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" as defined by the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

ZoomerMedia is a multimedia company that serves the 45plus “Zoomer” demographic through television, radio, magazine, internet and trade shows. ZoomerMedia’s television properties include; Vision TV, a multi-faith, family friendly specialty television service; ONE TV, offering 24 hours of fitness and healthy living programs; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and FAITH TV in Winnipeg, both devoted to broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to Rogers households in Ontario and New Brunswick. ZoomerMedia’s radio properties include CFMZ-FM Toronto - The New Classical 96.3FM, CFMX-FM Cobourg – The New Classical 103.1FM, CFMO-FM - Collingwood – The New Classical 102.9FM, Canada’s only commercial classical music radio stations serving the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), eastern Ontario and Collingwood, CFZM-AM 740 Toronto and CFZM-FM 96.7FM Toronto - Zoomer Radio, Toronto’s “Timeless Hits” Station. ZoomerMedia also publishes ZOOMER Magazine, the largest paid circulation magazine in Canada for the mature market; On The Bay Magazine, a regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Southern Georgian Bay; as well as The Tonic, a regional health and wellness magazine published every two months and distributed across the City of Toronto. ZoomerMedia is Canada’s leading provider of online content targeting the 45plus age group through many properties, the key one being www.EverythingZoomer.com. ZoomerMedia has trade show and conference divisions that produce the ZoomerShows, annual consumer shows directed to the Zoomer demographic and ideaCity, an annual Canadian conference also known as 'Canada's Premiere Meeting of the Minds'.

