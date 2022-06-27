Zoomd Technologies (CVE:ZOMD) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Zoomd Technologies' (CVE:ZOMD) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Zoomd Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$4.6m ÷ (US$26m - US$9.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Zoomd Technologies has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 7.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Zoomd Technologies, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Zoomd Technologies' ROCE Trending?

The fact that Zoomd Technologies is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About four years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 27% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 24% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Zoomd Technologies' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Zoomd Technologies' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a solid 57% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Zoomd Technologies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

