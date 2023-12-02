Zoom quietly makes its way to Apple TV

The video conferencing app Zoom has quietly arrived on Apple TV 4K, allowing users to conduct meetings via their television and an iPhone or iPad.







When Apple introduced tvOS 17 in June, it said that FaceTime calls were arriving on Apple TV 4K, with Zoom and Webex apps offering similar features later in the year. At the start of December, it appears that Zoom's app has started to roll out.



Detailed by Sigmund Judge on X in a Saturday morning post, a listing for "Zoom - for Home TV' appears in the Apple TV version of the App Store. AppleInsider has separately confirmed the listing exists.



The app claims it requires a second-generation Apple TV 4K or later to function, and that it relies on the Continuity Camera of the iPhone and iPad.



With the Apple TV app, Zoom users can start or join meetings complete with video and audio, view in-meeting chat, and invite friends and colleagues to conversations. It also has a calendar integration, and users can even be assigned to a breakout room.



Zoom's existing "for Home" section of its website details the ways certified Zoom for Home devices can be used, with the roster including the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. There is no mention of Zoom for Apple TV on the site, nor any press release or confirmation of the app's release, making the quiet unpublicized rollout a curious decision by the company.