Zoom down: App suffers outage as users report audio and video problems

Video conferencing service Zoom is down after users reported experiencing audio and video problems.

Social media was awash with users reporting they were experiencing problems admitting people into meetings, while many described audio issues.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thousands of people have reported problems with the site since 9am, mainly in the UK, according to the website DownDetector.

The tech company has not yet acknowledged the outage, which came as churches attempted to hold their Sunday services on the site.

Zoom has become a staple for many during the coronavirus crisis, with millions using the site to connect with friends, family or colleagues amid lockdown restrictions.

More follows…



