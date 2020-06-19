Zoom will become magnet for child abusers with plan to encrypt calls, warns NSPCC

TELEMMGLPICT000124999549.jpeg

Zoom, the video conferencing platform, faced a backlash on Thursday after announcing that it will be switching to end-to-end encryption to all customers.

The move by the app, which has grown during the coronavirus pandemic into a 300 million-user platform, reverses previous pledges to exclude free calls from encryption services.

Eric Yuan, Zoom’s chief executive, had said the plan to exclude the calls from end-to-end encryption would make sure it was still possible to “work together with FBI, with local law enforcement in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose”.

However, under pressure from civil liberty groups, Mr Yuan reversed the position on Wednesday and said end-to-end encryption would be introduced from July.

Zoom has faced continuing instances of “Zoom-bombing”, in which trolls attack users on the app with slurs and offensive imagery. Zoom added security measures in response.

Its change of position coincided with a meeting of the Five Eyes security alliance of nations, chaired by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, at which they expressed concern at moves by tech firms led by Facebook to increase encryption.

The five - the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand - fear plans to extend end-to-end encrypted messages will enable paedophiles to escape detection as they exchange abuse images and permit criminals and terrorists to hide their messages.

Andy Burrows, NSPCC Head of Child Safety Online Policy, said the move was “fundamentally risky” and would drive child abusers to Zoom.

“The company say they made this decision after speaking to child safety advocates but we expressly advised Zoom not to encrypt until and unless they can guarantee children’s protection won’t be compromised,” said Mr Burrows.

“Once again children are the losers in a trade-off between safety and commercial drivers. Zoom’s text verification system shows a complete misunderstanding of child protection if they think offenders don’t have access to burner phones.

“The UK Government must take bold action with Online Harms legislation that creates a regulator to hold tech directors criminally accountable if their company’s design choices, including encryption, allow sexual abuse against children.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “The Government supports strong encryption which is fundamental to protecting privacy and keeping data secure online.

“But where end-to-end encryption precludes any access to content, it prevents tech companies and law enforcement from taking action against child abusers and terrorists. “We urge tech companies to ensure their platforms meet the need for both privacy and the safety of the public.”