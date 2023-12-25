Zooey Deschanel Shares Sweet Christmas Eve Moment with Son: 'When Your Little Guy Hugs You for the Whole Song'

The actress shares her two kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram Zooey Deschanel hugs son Charlie on Christmas Eve

Zooey Deschanel shared a special moment with her son on Christmas Eve.

The New Girl actress, 43, posted a video to her Instagram on Sunday, embracing her son Charlie Wolf, 5, in a tight hug while the mother-son duo listened to a sweet holiday tune.

Wearing a silver sparkly dress and kneeling on the floor, Deschanel hugs her son, who has his arms wrapped around his mom.

"When your little guy hugs you for the whole song 🥹 Merry merry, everyone!" the proud mom wrote in her caption.

Several of Deschanel's friends and family commented on how meaningful the moment was, including the actress' fiancé Jonathan Scott, who wrote, "The most beautiful moment of the evening 😍."

Deschanel's New Girl costar Hannah Simone also shared how beautiful the video was, writing "Oh my heart Zooey ❤️❤️❤️."

The actress shares her daughter Elsie Otter, 7, and son Charlie with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

While speaking to PEOPLE last month, Deschanel revealed that her kids were a little confused after her then-boyfriend Scott, 45, proposed to her.

The engagement, which took place at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, began with a guitarist Scott had hired to play Neil Young's song "Harvest Moon."

"So when that started happening, Zooey, all of a sudden...You saw this, 'What's happening?' " Scott recalled.

"Somebody magically took the kids over on the other side where the band was, and I was like, 'Something's happening,' " Deschanel added.

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram Zooey Deschanel's kids

The star notes that she wasn't quite sure what was happening until her kids walked back out. "And then the kids pulled a banner out that said, 'Zooey, will you marry me?' " Scott said.

"And I said yes," Deschanel tells PEOPLE.



Although Deschanel's kids played an integral part in their engagement, they didn't really understand the proposal until after their mom said yes. "When Elsie turned around and read [the sign], that was the first time she learned," Scott said of the couple's engagement. "And she immediately goes, 'Huh, did you just get married?'"

"And we're like, 'Well, no, not yet, but we got engaged.' And she's like, 'Does that mean I get to be a flower girl?' And we're like, 'Yes. Yes you can.' So it was really sweet to have them there too."



