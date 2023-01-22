Zooey Deschanel Debuted a Dramatic New Look and Fans Aren't Holding Back

Zooey Deschanel pulled out all the stops for her latest Instagram, and let's just say, people noticed.

Inspired by her social series, Your Food's Roots with Zooey Deschanel, Discovery+ revealed that she's leading fans on a culinary journey with her new food-focused series, What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel. Slated to premiere sometime this year, fans will get to see a new side of the actress as she takes on the task of show host.

Ahead of the big premiere, Zooey celebrated the holidays the best way we know how: surrounded by loved ones. Between sharing throwback memes from her 2003 film Elf, sharing rare photos of her two children from her previous marriage and spending quality time with long-time boyfriend Jonathan Scott, it looks like she's diving head first into 2023 drama free.

Well, it seemed that way until she debuted an over-the-top new look on Instagram.

With a caption reading, "Not sure this bow is big enough…", Zooey posed in a dramatic vibrant red gown designed with large jewels and possibly the biggest bow we've seen on a dress. But, it's the holidays! Go big or go home, right?

Leave it up to the 42-year-old to pull off the bangs of our dreams and an eye-catching avant-garde dress.

After sharing the photo on social media, fans had a lot to say about the look in the comment section. One fan wrote a sweet, lengthy message saying, "Zoey you look absolutely gorgeous! This is a beautiful color on you, although the bow is a little generous in size I think the focus is mainly on your pretty face and top of the gown. I wouldn’t even worry about the bow as the photo itself is stunning 🥰."

Others let their opinions fly and answered Zooey's caption with comments like:

"When in doubt, add a bow"

"Not at all!! Go bigger! Lol"

"😉Can never be enough bow."

"Is any bow truly big enough?!"

We love that Zooey is always staying true to herself and her style.

