Zooey Deschanel Celebrated Sharing "the Weirdest Year for Humanity" With Her ‘Property Brothers’ BF

Zooey Deschanel, Instagram

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been linked for exactly one year to the date. After meeting on the set of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series (which they filmed with their siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel), the duo embarked on a friendship that quickly blossomed into a romance. Now, the 500 Days of Summer star and one half of the Property Brothers are celebrating a full 365. And, we'll just say it: Their celebratory posts are straight-up adorkable.

In an Instagram post today, August 4th, Deschanel reflected on her one-year anniversary with Scott.

“One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human,” Deschanel wrote in the caption. “I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together.”

The New Girl actor wrote, “Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you.”

In the comments, Scott responded, "You give me ALL the feels 😍 I love you." Awww.

The Property Brother also posted a montage video of all their best moments from the past year—including a hilarious pic of a roll of toilet paper that reads “Scott + Deschanel.” Very quarantine era.

“How time flies when you’re having the best time of your life,” Scott captioned his post. “Who would’ve known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice.” In response, Deschanel wrote, "You’re my favorite. 🥰"

“If you can still have fun with someone and love them after quarantine, it’s smooth sailing,” Drew Scott commented on his brother’s post. Truer words have never been spoken.

Though the duo didn’t officially begin dating until September, we think celebrating the first time you meet your soul mate is pretty special. Congrats on a happy first year—we wish Deschanel and Scott a wonderful year two.