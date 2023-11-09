Zoo plans breeding programme for endangered gibbons

Lar gibbons are found in Southeast Asia, but are listed as endangered

A north Wales zoo is hoping to improve its gibbon facilities as part of a breeding programme for endangered animals.

Colwyn Bay's Welsh Mountain Zoo has asked Conwy council if it can construct an indoor housing facility and extension of its gibbon viewing area.

The zoo currently has one single male lar gibbon, an endangered species.

It wants to introduce a female as part of a breeding conservation programme.

Lar gibbons are primates covered in blonde or dark brown fur that live in tropical rainforests in small family groups.

The apes have a ring of white fur around their faces.

