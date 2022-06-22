Zoo Captures Incredible Moment Critically Endangered Orangutan Gives Birth to Healthy Baby

The Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, captured a critically-endangered Bornean orangutan birth on camera.

Sari the orangutan gave birth on June 19 in front of a delighted crowd at Schönbrunn Zoo — the zoo's first orangutan birth in 20 years.

Footage from the moment shows the 13-year-old critically-endangered mother sitting in a nest of hay before she calmly delivers her baby. After giving birth, the orangutan mom lovingly cradles her newborn and showers the little one with kisses.

Primate experts have not yet determined the baby orangutan's sex.

Folko Balfanz, a zoological curator at the zoo, told SWNS, "It's really special that we have Borneo orangutans in Vienna. As a curator, I'm really proud of the mother, the offspring, and the keepers, who did a great job in the last month of the whole pregnancy."

"Everybody is excited, and the people working here are very proud and happy that everything went well. It was just a normal Sunday at our zoo, but now that word has spread, it's getting more crowded every day — everybody is coming to visit now," Balfanz added.

According to the curator, it's essential to let the newborn settle in with its mother, father, and the zoo's other orangutans before determining its sex.

"First of all, we're making sure the offspring is safe and feeling healthy and breastfeeding, then the next step will be taking a look at the gender of the offspring," Balfanz said.

"Everybody in the group has been getting in contact with the offspring, and that all seems fine," the zoo employee added.