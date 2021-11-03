Zone Time Podcast: NHL's actions don't match words

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly III and Commissioner Gary Bettman before Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues on May 27, 2019, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bill Daly, left, and Gary Bettman field questions from the media. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NHL's response to the Chicago Blackhawks abuse report demonstrated that many in the hockey world don't fully grasp the severity of the situation when they say they failed Kyle Beach.

On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian, Sam, Avry and Omar discuss:

  • Erosion of trust in the NHL

  • Why hockey culture is broken

  • The NHL's treatment of Rick Westhead

  • Whether Gary Bettman's growth of the game is everything it's made out to be

  • Media complicity

  • You can't fix a problem unless you acknowledge it

