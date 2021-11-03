Zone Time Podcast: NHL's actions don't match words
The NHL's response to the Chicago Blackhawks abuse report demonstrated that many in the hockey world don't fully grasp the severity of the situation when they say they failed Kyle Beach.
On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian, Sam, Avry and Omar discuss:
Erosion of trust in the NHL
Why hockey culture is broken
The NHL's treatment of Rick Westhead
Whether Gary Bettman's growth of the game is everything it's made out to be
Media complicity
You can't fix a problem unless you acknowledge it
More from Yahoo Sports