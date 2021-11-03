Zone Time Podcast: NHL's actions don't match words

Bill Daly, left, and Gary Bettman field questions from the media. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NHL's response to the Chicago Blackhawks abuse report demonstrated that many in the hockey world don't fully grasp the severity of the situation when they say they failed Kyle Beach.

On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian, Sam, Avry and Omar discuss:

Erosion of trust in the NHL

Why hockey culture is broken

The NHL's treatment of Rick Westhead

Whether Gary Bettman's growth of the game is everything it's made out to be

Media complicity

You can't fix a problem unless you acknowledge it

More from Yahoo Sports