Zonda Pioneers the Future of Crypto with Expertise in Market and Regulatory Compliance

Zonda, the Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange in Central and Eastern Europe, Aims to Educate the World about Blockchain Technology and Regulatory Compliance.

GDANSK, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Zonda , the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Central and Eastern Europe, is on a mission to educate the world about the potential of blockchain technology and the importance of regulatory compliance. With a focus on providing powerful trading tools and a safe trading environment, Zonda is committed to helping people understand the crypto market and regulations.

"The use of cryptocurrency is expanding to traditional industries and as the world becomes more digitized, the role of cryptocurrency will only continue to grow in importance," says Przemyslaw Kral, CEO of Zonda. "With the cryptocurrency sector becoming more legitimized within the traditional financial sector, clear and beneficial regulations are essential. At Zonda, we not only have an excellent relationship with regulators but also a great legal team that is well-versed in the intricacies of digital assets and financial law."

Kral's extensive experience in the crypto market and legal background have proven invaluable in leading Zonda's operations. He and his team are highly knowledgeable about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, as well as the various regulations that govern the crypto market. This experience has helped Zonda secure its Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) license and other approvals.

In addition to providing top-class trading tools, Zonda is passionate about helping customers understand the potential of blockchain technology. The exchange is committed to strict compliance, particularly in the areas of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures, which are essential to keeping the crypto industry safe.

"It's one thing to deliver top-class trading tools and industry-leading security, but without a clear understanding of who our customers are and where their money comes from, we put the entire operation at risk," says Stanislav Havryliuk, Zonda COO. "At Zonda, we strive to meet all necessary compliance procedures while at the same time, causing minimal disruption to our customers."

With its sights set on expanding to several other regions in the EU and beyond, Zonda is committed to educating its customers about the potential of blockchain technology and ensuring that the exchange operates in a compliant and responsible manner. The exchange is dedicated to consumer safety and accountability, focusing on top-quality technology to provide a safe trading environment.

For more information about Zonda and its commitment to educating the world about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, please visit their website at zondaglobal.com

About Zonda:

Zonda is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Central and Eastern Europe, specializing in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with a strong focus on regulatory compliance. The exchange is committed to educating customers about the potential of blockchain technology while also prioritizing compliance, particularly in KYC and AML procedures. With its sights set on expanding to other regions in the EU and beyond, Zonda is dedicated to consumer safety and accountability, focusing on top-quality technology to provide a safe trading environment.

