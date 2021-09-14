Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Exits Company to Start a 'New Chapter'

Gaurav Gupta, food tech platform Zomato’s co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer (COO), has decided to leave the company. Gupta, in an email sent to employees on Tuesday, 14 September, said that he is stepping down as he starts “a new chapter” in his life.

Gupta joined Zomato in 2015 and was elevated to the role of COO in 2018 and then co-founder in 2019.

“I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," said Gupta.

Also Read: Let’s Talk About Zomato’s 'Tone-Deaf' Ad and the Conversation It Started

“I am in love with Zomato and will always be. Came in 6 years back not knowing what this would turn out to be. And what a mind blowing and amazing journey this has been. Feel proud of where we are today, what we have overcome to get here and feel even more proud of what we will achieve in the future,” he said.

Speaking to Twitter, Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of Zomato, wished Gupta best for his future. Gupta’s exit may be result of a fall out between Goyal and him, reported Moneycontrol, quoting sources.

Thank you @grvgpta – the last 6 years have been amazing and we have come very far. There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward.https://t.co/AJAmC5ie6R — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 14, 2021

Gupta’s exit also comes on the heels of Zomato pulling the plug on its pilot grocery delivery service due to poor customer experience and increasing competition. According to Moneycontrol, Gupta has stepped down from his COO position to focus on Zomato’s delivery vertical.

Story continues

Last month, stocks of the food delivery platform made its debut on the stock market with a market valuation crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore during the initial hours of trade on the first day. However, the company has reported a significant loss in Q1 of the financial year, with a net loss of $48 million in the June quarter, up from nearly $13.5 million in the same period last year.

(With inputs from Moneycontrol, IANS)

Also Read: Zomato's IPO: Add to Cart or Wait it Out?

. Read more on India by The Quint.Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Exits Company to Start a 'New Chapter' Is About Respect Towards Women: Kareena Kapoor on Alleged Fee Hike to Play Sita . Read more on India by The Quint.