Zoma Sleep Announces the Best Mattress Sale with Steep Discounts Across Its Product Line

Zoma Sleep has announced $150 off mattresses and up to $150 in free gifts with purchase. These deals are available for a limited time only.

Oct. 29, 2021

Zoma Sleep is one of the leading mattress brands in the United States, with a special emphasis on performance-enhancing design that caters to active individuals and athletes. They also believe quality sleep should be accessible to everyone and so during their Black Friday mattress sales, they’re offering some of the best mattress deals online. These are the best mattress promotions now through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The company’s latest announcement points to a variety of great deals including $150 off mattresses plus up to $150 in free gifts, 30% off adjustable beds, and buy-one-get-one 50% off pillows. Sleep specialist James Nguyen for Zoma Sleep was quoted as saying, “We always want Zoma to be the obvious answer whenever people ask: Where do I find the best mattress sale near me? Our mission is ultimately to help people sleep better at an affordable price.”

Customers can find out more about the latest round of discounts by visiting Zoma Sleep’s official website at https://zomasleep.com/black-friday-mattress-sale

Shoppers can start saving early and taking advantage of Zoma Sleep’s Black Friday mattress discounts now and sleep better soon. That way, they won’t have to worry about any last-minute shopping issues or stress. Nguyen notes, “Whether you need a new mattress, an upgrade to an adjustable bed, or just a few pillows, now is your time to save money while these deals last.”

All Zoma mattresses are made in the USA, come with free shipping, a 100-night sleep trial, and include a 10-year replacement warranty.

About Zoma Sleep

Zoma Sleep is the preferred mattress brand among active individuals and professional athletes. The company’s mattresses are manufactured using cutting-edge technology and include free shipping, free returns, and a 10-year warranty within the continental U.S. Customers can shop Zoma Sleep’s best Black Friday mattress deals today.

Website: https://zomasleep.com/

